TRACK
Lenox Invitational (boys): CAM edged hosting Lenox 147-143 to snare the team title at the Lenox Boys’ Invitational Monday night.
Lane Spieker won all four of his events: the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump as an individual, and as the fourth leg of the 4x100-meter relay along with Gabe Rouse, Austin Williams and Cade Ticknor.
Also winning for the Cougars were Jack Follmann in the 400-meter hurdles, the 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Griswold finished sixth and got an individual championship from Cody Corsher in the 3200-meter run. His was a 28-second win, 11:52.28, over the runner-up from Fremont-Mills. As a team, the Tigers finished sixth in the nine-team field.
East Union Invitational (girls): A season-best throw in the discus at the East Union Invitational solidified CAM senior Mallory Behnken’s bid for a spot at the prestigious Drake Relays.
Behnken threw 124’9”, more than 10 feet over her previous best, to move up to eighth-best statewide in the standings, up from 23rd on Tuesday, in a meet completed before bad weather began rolling into Iowa. Thing was, Behnken finished second with her throw, with Wayne of Corydon’s Emily Jones throwing a winning distance of 132’9”, finishing off a nice dual.
Marissa Spieker (105’1”0 and Karys Hunt (88’6) went 3-4 to complete a top-4 series of finishes.
Behnken was second in the shot put with a 35’5” throw, while Abby Follmann was second in the 100-meter hurdles in 18.44.
The Cougars finished fourth in the team standings.
Earlham Co-Ed Meet: One of the events that still took place Tuesday afternoon, ahead of severe weather later in the evening, was the Earlham Co-Ed meet, where ACGC’s boys finished third and the Charger girls placed second.
Boys’ titles for the Chargers were taken by Mike Fuller in the shot put, Cael Hoing in the discus, and the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays. In the two relays, it was Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen and Austin Kunkle doing the running.
The Charger girls were paced by Chloe Largent in the high jump and Ava Campbell in the 1500-meter run. Largent’s season-best is 5’4” at a meet hosted earlier this season by Des Moines Christian, and she’s in a tie for 21st place, putting her in contention for a spot at the Drake Relays later this month.
SOCCER
Tri-Center 4, Atlantic 1: Gerson Segura scored the lone goal for Atlantic in Monday’s battle of the Trojans, won by Tri-Center. The goal came in the second half, after it was 4-0.
“We tried changing some things up and it backfired on us. This game was a good learning experience for us and seeing where we fit in,” said coach Matt Smith.
The Trojans host their annual invitational on Saturday, with Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and West Central Valley competing.
GOLF
Shenandoah Invitational: Atlantic endured a strong, gusty wind and came in second at the Shenandoah Invitational Tuesday afternoon at the American Legion Golf Club.
Lane Nelson had the low score of the day for the Trojans, firing in a 40 in the nine-hole tournament, modified due to forecast weather. His score was good for seventh place.
Also in the top 12 were Cruz Weaver (42) and Tristan Hayes (43), good for 11th and 12th, respectively. Garrett McLaren rounded out the scoring with a 45.
The winds started at 20-plus mph with gusts of up to 40 mph. Coach Ed Den Beste admitted conditions made for a grind-it-out day, especially on crosswind holes. Bogey golf was going to be pretty good on several holes.
“It was good to see Lane have a low score today. Cruz also played well today, and nice to see him in the top-4 again,” said Den Beste. “Tristan was solid with the 43 and Garrett had a great start but the last five holes had some struggles.
“Roth started with a 4-putt and had to really work today to keep the score down. Good to see Cooper play in a tournament today. He can bring that score down,” he continued. “The team score was solid today but we needed a couple in the 30s to beat Maryville.”
The Trojans compete at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs on Thursday.
Shenandoah Invitational
Tuesday, April 12 at American Legion Golf Club, Shenandoah
Team scores: 1. Maryville (Mo.) 165, 2. Atlantic 170, 3. Glenwood 173, 4. Harlan 180, 5. Clarinda 189, 6. Denison-Schleswig 200, 7. Red Oak 221, 8. Shenandoah 228.
Atlantic scores: Lane Nelson 40, Cruz Weaver 42, Tristan Hayes 43, Garrett McLaren 45, Roth Den Beste 47, Cooper Jipsen 54.
Rolling Valley Conference: In a week where getting golf meets completed was difficult due to the weather, CAM and Exira-EHK did get some golf in Monday as Round 2 of the rotating Rolling Valley Conference took place.
At Woodbine, Mollie Rasmussen fired in a 54 and Shay Burmeister a 59, good for 10th and 13th, respectively, in the girls’ meet. CAM’s Reese Snyder had a 51, Mady McKee a 53.
The Cougar and Spartan boys competed at Dunlap, coming in third with a team score of 184. Host Boyer Valley was the winner with 165, followed by CAM’s runner-up finish of 178.
Chase Jahde took runner-up medalist honors for the Cougars with a 39, followed by Seth Hensley (45), Bradyn Bohnsack (46) and Carson Cary (48). Trey Petersen fired in a 41 to lead the way for the Spartans, followed by Dane Paulsen’s 42, Aiden Potts’ 47 and Gavin Bengard’s 54.