ANITA – CAM hosted a wrestling quadrangular with its fellow Rolling Valley Conference schools that have wrestling programs.
When the dust cleared, CAM finished second on the night with a 2-1 record, beating West Harrison 36-24 and Woodbine 22-12.
Five of the six Cougars who competed picked up at least one contested match win, with Gabe Rouse (145), Brian South (160) and Owen Hoover (170-182) both going 2-0 on the night. Tristan Becker (126) and Kegan Croghan (132-138) went 1-1.
Coon Rapids-Bayard, which brought a conference-high 11 wrestlers, went 3-0 on the night, the Crusaders also also picking up wins over West Harrison 63-0 and Woodbine 57-18. West Harrison took the dual over Woodbine, 30-24; the Hawkeyes had six wrestlers and the Tigers five.
Rolling Valley Conference duals
Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Anita
Coon Rapids-Bayard 36, CAM 24
182: Owen Hoover (CAM) pinned Raiden Doty 1:28. 195: Jacob Meshek (CRB) won by forfeit. 220: Jack Reich (CRB) won by forfeit. 285: Tyler Mohr (CRB) won by forfeit. 106: Cole Creistinger (CRB) won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Braydon Reineke (CRB) won by forfeit. 126: Johnny Cortez (CRB) dec. Tristen Becker 2-0. 132: Double forfeit. 138: Keegan Croghan (CAM) pinned Logan Kenyon 0:46. 145: Ethan Bauer (CRB) pinned Brayden Chester 3:42. 152: Gabe Rouse (CAM) pinned Treynor Cose 3:42. 160: Brian South (CAM) pinned Cayden Cook 0:34. 170: Double forfeit.
CAM 36, West Harrison 24
106: Payden Roberson (WH) won by forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Double forfeit. 126: Tristan Becker (CAM) pinned James Kraft 3:56. 132: Kegan Croghan (CAM) won by forfeit. 138: Brayden Chester (CAM) won by forfeit. 145: Double forfeit. 152: Gabe Rouse (CAM) won by forfeit. 160: Brian South (CAM) pinned Ethan Garcia 0:32. 170: Owen Hoover (CAM) won by forfeit. 182: Landon Carritt (WH) won by forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: Gunnar Stolz (WH) won by forfeit. 285: Austin Johnson (WH) won by forfeit.
CAM 22, Woodbine 12
160: Brian South (CAM) won by forfeit. 170: Owen Hoover (CAM) pinned Tony Kuer 1:16. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: Double forfeit. 285: Glenn Promnitz (W) won by forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. 120: Double forfeit. 126: Tristan Becker (CAM) won by forfeit. 132: Connor Murdock (W) dec. Kegan Croghan 6-3. 138: Brenner Sullivan (W) dec. Brayden Chester 13-7. 145: Double forfeit. 152: Gabe Rouse (CAM) maj. dec. Layne Thomas 11-3.