WRESTLING
AHSTW at Red Oak Quad: AHSTW swept by three Hawkeye Ten Conference teams Thursday night. Wins were over hosting Red Oak 45-31, Denison-Schleswig 64-12 and Council Bluffs St. Albert 62-10.
The Red Oak dual was the closest, with the Vikings overcoming a 7-1 loss by Class 1A Garrison Gettler to the Tigers' Dawson Bond at 160. Bond is ranked 11th at 152 in Class 2A, but moved up a weight to challenge Gettler, ranked seventh in Class 1A at 160. Bond led just 2-0 over Gettler going into the final period but used a reversal and a three-point near fall to take control of the match.
The Vikings did get wins in the Red Oak dual by Hayden Fischer (138), Dayden Moertl (152) and Kolby Weihs (182) by pin, and a decision win by Kayden Baxter at 145.
Against Denison-Schleswig, the Vikings got pinfall wins by Baxter, Gettler, Denver Pauley (170), Weihs (182), Henry Lund (220) and Jaicob Madsen (285), with a technical fall recorded by Fischer, and major decisions by Moretl and Eli Collins (126), and a decision by Tyson Osbahr (132). The St. Albert dual saw the Vikings record pins by Osbhar, Nate Jorgensen (195) and Madsen, a technical fall by Gettler and a decision by Fischer.
Corner Conference Duals: Griswold went 0-3 against conference opponents Thursday night in Sidney.
Scores were 42-12 by East Mills, 78-6 by Southwest Iowa of Sidney, and 36-6 by Tarkio (Mo.). All of the wins by the Tigers were by forfeit.
ACGC at Panorama Quad: The Chargers went 1-2, beating the host Panthers 42-27 but losing 45-36 to Ogden and 48-18 to Southeast Valley of Gowrie.
Cayden Jensen had three wins, including two by pinfall. Dawson Muller had two pinfall wins.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside 56, Shenandoah 35: The Bulldogs had three players in double figures in a relatively easy win over the Mustangs in non-conference action Thursday. Grady Jeppesen had 16 points, while Aiden Bell added 14 and Ayden Salais had 13.
Salais added eight rebounds, while Austin Kremkowski had seven, as the Bulldogs took a 31-9 halftime lead and extended the lead to 50-22 after three quarters before holding on for the win.
Boyer Valley 56, Audubon 41: The game was tied at 22 at halftime, but it was the Bulldogs who broke free in the second half en route to the non-conference win Thursday night in Dunlap.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Audubon 58, Boyer Valley 37: Aleah Hermansen had 22 points as the Wheelers rallied from an early 8-5 deficit to take control of the game in the second quarter, then run away in the fourth with the non-conference win.
Audubon led 26-14 at halftime after trailing by three early in the game.