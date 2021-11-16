Wednesday Afternoon
Mixed League
Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Cowgirls 7, Bye 0; Choice Printing 5, RT Motors 2; Meyer & Gross 4, Dean’s Mowing 3.
Individual highlights: Karen Dreager 188-531; Jeanie Bastian 200-488.
* * *
Classic League
Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Cast Iron Cafe 7, Bye 0; Deter Motors 7, Danish Mutual 0; LGZ Construction 7, Elbow Room 0; Pro Shop 7, Super Bowl 0; West Side Diner 5, Brocker Karns & Karns 2.
Individual highlights: Men – Ed Vicek 258-705, Zach Blanchard 267-672, Jeremiah Johnson 257-699, Michael Applegate 258-655. Women – Allie Strauss 245-651, Krissy Tye 255-588.
* * *
Junior League
Sunday, Nov. 14, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: Crazy Rollers 4, Team 10 3, Hog Ridas 5, IDC 2; 3 B’s 5, Ram Ridas 2; Lucky Strikes 5, Electrol Wizards 2; Team 9 7, Ballers 0.
Individual highlights: Boys – Korbin Brunt 197-480, Landon Miller 165-395, Sam Brosam 134-354. Girls – Kenzie Morris 140-384, Payton Holbrook 136-319.
* * *
Monday Night Originals
Monday, Nov. 15, at Super Bowl, Atlantic
Team scores: AJ Farms 5, Sweet Spot 2; Wiota Steak House 5, Super Bowl 2; Critter Wash 6, Erickson Farms 1.
Individual highlights: Sherry Castillo 167-461, Jeanie Bastian 185-441, Becky Parmley 172-458.