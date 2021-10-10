ANITA – It was a good day for area teams at the CAM Cougar Volleyball Invitational.
Three News-Telegraph-area teams reached the semifinals: the host Cougars, plus ACGC and Griswold.
In the end, it was a better day for the one other team that reached the semifinals: Underwood.
The Eagles dropped ACGC in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, to claim the championship, in a year the tournament returned to a traditional format after opting for just pool play a year ago due to the pandemic.
ACGC and CAM were 1-2 in their pool, with the Chargers upending the Cougars in the first match of the day, the one that ultimately decided the pool winner, by scores of 17-21, 21-16, 15-10. They went on to sweep Ar-We-Va and Orient-Macksburg, both times in straight sets.
Griswold ended second in its pool, dropping its only match to Underwood, 21-12, 21-19, before getting past Riverside 21-17, 21-15, and Paton-Churdan 21-7, 21-14.
In the semifinals, CAM lost to Underwood 25-12, 25-16 while ACGC dropped Griswold 25-16, 25-23.
For the Tigers, they served 95.4% on the day with 21 ace serves, led by Brenna Rossell’s six and Carolina Arcia’s five. Lydia Greiman added 30 assists and Arcia’a 18, while Emma Mundorf had 18 kills, Makenna Askeland added 16 and Rossell 15. Anna Kelley had 40 digs on the day.
Riverside went 1-2 on the day. Besides dropping their game to Griswold, the Lady Dawgs ended with a loss to Underwood in three sets (21-19, 15-21, 15-11) and a win over Paton-Churdan (21-3, 21-7).
The Lady Dawgs were led by Veronica Andrusyshyn’s 29 kills and 15 digs, while Izzy Bluml added 19 kills and 18 digs and Ayla Richardson had 55 assists. Madi Baldwin had a team-best 20 digs.
No statistics were available for either CAM (17-9) or ACGC (15-9). Griswold improved to 14-15 on the season, while Riverside is 18-12.
All-tournament selections from area schools included ACGC's Mollie Gettler, Chloe Largent and Mersadez Richter; CAM's Eva Steffensen; Griswold's Anna Kelley; and Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn. Underwood's Allyah Humphrey and Alizabeth Jacobsen also made the team.