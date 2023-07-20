For the second time in his career, Iowa State wrestler David Carr has been named the Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year.
Carr is the seventh Cyclone to win the award at least twice in his career.
Carr posted a 27-1 record during the 2022-23 season and finished as the national runner-up at 165 pounds, becoming Iowa State’s first multi-time finalist since 2010. Of his 27 wins, 12 came against wrestlers ranked in the top 15 of FloWrestling’s final poll.
The Canton, Ohio native won his fourth Big 12 title in 2023, becoming the second Iowa State wrestler, and first since Cael Sanderson in 2002, to win four Big 12 titles. He is the 11th wrestler in league history to win four titles in the Big 12 era (1997-pres.).
Carr was named the Big 12 Championship’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after going 3-0 in the tournament with two bonus-point wins, capped by a pin against No. 2 Keegan O’Toole in overtime of the finals. Carr was the first Cyclone to receive the honor since 2011.
At the NCAA Championships, Carr became Iowa State’s 12th four-time All-American and led the Cyclones with 18.0 team points. He led Iowa State to its best team finish since 2013 (11th) and highest point total since 2010 (47.0 points).
Carr’s bracket was loaded with three past NCAA champions, another returning NCAA finalist and five more returning All-Americans. Nevertheless, Carr navigated to the finals with four consecutive victories, including over Stanford’s Shane Griffith, a 2021 national champion, in the quarterfinals and Princeton’s Quincy Monday, a returning national finalist, in the semifinals. Awaiting him in the finals was his rival and defending national champion O’Toole who would hand Carr his only loss of the season.
In November, Carr made an appearance at the NWCA All-Star Classic where he defeated Monday, 2-1, to become the first Cyclone to win at the event since 2009.
Carr was as dominant as they come for much of the season. More than half of his wins (14) came with bonus points, including five pins, three tech falls and six major decisions. He allowed only five takedowns on the year and secured 93 for himself, his most in a season during his career.
Carr led Iowa State with 77 team points in dual action and he was one of two Cyclones not to miss a dual during the season, wrestling in all 19.
Off the mat, Carr logged 112 hours of community service in 2022-23, the third-most by a Cyclone student-athlete during the academic year. His community service work consisted of Courts for Kids in Costa Rica, Elementary Milage Club, Kate Mitchell Carnival, WBB Night with Special Olympians, Adopt-A-Family and Fields of Faith.
Carr posted a 3.86 GPA in the education graduate program and was a 2023 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America First Team member, CSC All-District At-Large team member, First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection and NWCA scholar All-American.
He owns a 93-3 (.969) career record entering his final season of eligibility.
Carr will be recognized at a football game this fall.