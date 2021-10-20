WINTERSET – “Remember how you felt.”
The message was written on the shoe of Atlantic senior Drew Engler as he took to the cross country course at Lakeview Country Club for Wednesday’s Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet.
It was a reminder of falling just short of the state meet a year ago.
More than likely, it was ingrained in the heads of two others in the cross country progam, Ava Rush and Claire Pellett.
Like Engler, the Trojan girls’ duo fell just a little bit short of snaring a top-15 bid for the 2020 state meet, and on the same course this time around.
Wednesday, it was redemption.
With Rush placing fifth and Pellett ninth in the girls’ race, and Engler taking ninth over on the boys’ side, all three earned automatic spots as individuals at next week’s state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
A year ago, Engler was 19th at the state qualifier on the boys’ side, while Rush and Pellett were 21st and 22nd, respectively, each of them less than 30 seconds off of the qualifying cutoff.
This year was different, as each were in comfortably.
Engler came into his senior season as the No. 2 runner, but soon emerged as the team front-runner. He had his time saved on his wristwatch: 16:46, probably his best time of the year, and in a very tough field to boot.
“The beginning of the season, I’m running 24s and 21s (minutes), and now I’m making it to Fort Dodge. “I don’t know how I made that progress, honestly.”
He then referred to his shoe and what he wrote on it: “Remember how you felt.”
“I used that as motivation because I didn’t want to feel that way again,” he said.
Somewhere at mid-race, he heard he was running 11th and that surprised Engler.
“I was a little tired and got scared but I reminded myself that I didn’t want to feel like I did last year, and got up to eighth and two people passed me, but I made it. Running’s always something that I love to do and made me feel calm and happy. Making it to state with all these runners makes me so happy.”
Rush and Pellett also couldn’t contain their excitement, and it was a case of them also using last year’s experiences to motivate them over the top.
“Especially during the tough workouts, we just pushed and know what we were working for and remembering how it felt last year,” said Rush, in this year at 19:59 to cap her junior year. “It was little chilly but as we got going it was pretty good.”
“We put a lot of advertisty with all the injuries (and illnesses) we’ve had, and we’re really happy to have a full varsity today. It was a great run,” added Pellett, the sophomore who crossed the finish at 20:18. “It was a fast course ... and it just felt really good to run.”
While the seasons go on for Engler, Pellett and Rush, it was heartbreak for Engler’s fellow senior, Zane Berg, who was gunning for his third trip to state, his second as an individual. He gutted out a 26th-place finish with a time of 17:53 to end an outstanding career for the Trojans.
Bennett Whetstone was 40th, followed by Devon Fields who was 47th and Alex Sonntag who came in 51st. Rounding out the lineup were Mason McFadden at No. 54, and Tyrell Williams at No. 58.
The varsity girls had the original varsity lineup for the first time since the start of the season. Senior Addie DeArment ran just her second varsity race of her senior season, finishing an outstanding career with a 54th-place finish at 23:23, as the No. 7 runner. Scoring for the Trojans were Faith Altman (36th), Mariah Huffman (39th) and Hailey Huffman (40th), with Belle Berg coming in 48th to round out the lineup.
Both the Trojan boys’ and girls’ teams finished sixth in their respective races.
Dallas Center-Grimes, which qualified six individuals and had all five scoring runners in the top 11, won the boys’ meet, with Mustang senior Aidan Ramsey finishing in a phenomenal 15:31. DC-G made it a sweep, also claiming the girls’ title; ADM’s Geneva Timmerman was the winner. North Polk and ADM took second and third in the boys’ team race and also qualified for state; North Polk and Harlan were the other two girls’ team qualifiers.
The Class 3A state meet is Friday, Oct. 29, at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge, with the girls’ running at 2:30 p.m.