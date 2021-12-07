GRISWOLD – In the opening game, it was turnovers.
In the nightcap, it was a big 18-0 second-quarter run.
In the end, Riverside pieced those things together and got a doubleheader sweep of hosting Griswold Monday night in non-conference basketball action.
In the girls' game, the Lady Daws forced 37 Tiger turnovers, all while giving up less than half that (18), in pushing out to a commanding 38-27 win.
The Lady Dawgs, which picked up their first win of the year, led just 10-6 after the first quarter, but used 13-4 second-period run to take command of the game. Elly Henderson and Macy Woods each had eight points to lead the charge.
McKenna Wiechman had a game-high 18 points but Brenna Rossell was the next-highest scorer with six and only two others scored for the Tigers (1-2).
In the nightcap, it was a game for about half of the first quarter, before a 12-2 surge allowed the Bulldogs to take control. An 18-0 run gave the 'Dawgs a 32-9 halftime lead and removed any doubt in this 52-17 win over the Tigers.
Grady Jeppesen scored 17 of his game-high 19 points (more than the Tigers scored as a team) before halftime, and didn't play much of the second half as coach Nicholas Kroon went to his bench. The Tigers were outscored 32-2 over the second and third quarters.
Aiden Kennedy scored five to lead the Tigers, who fell to 1-2 on the year. Riverside won their second game of the year.