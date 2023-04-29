The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of April 27, 2023 for southwest Iowa:
Lake Anita, Cass County, one-half mile south of Anita: Overall, the fish population looks good at Anita for 2023. Black crappie will start to move up into the pontoon arm of the lake as water temperatures warm. Black Crappie - Slow: Try small jigs 2 feet under a bobber behind the pontoon boats. Largemouth Bass - Fair.
Lake Manawa, Pottawattamie County, southwest edge of Council Bluffs: Lake Manawa is a good lake to catch channel catfish in early spring. Channel Catfish - Good: Try shad sides or cut bait on windy shorelines. Catch catfish of all sizes. Walleye - Fair: Cast jigs on the south shoreline.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southwest of Harlan: Prairie Rose will offer excellent fishing in 2023. The largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie populations look very good. Black Crappie - Fair: Crappie fishing is picking up. Try fishing around jetties and rocky shorelines to catch 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill - Fair: Cast small jigs tipping with a piece of crawler on the south shore. Largemouth Bass - Good: Largemouth bass can be caught all around the lake.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: The Viking Lake water level is close to full and will offer good fishing opportunities in 2023. Black Crappie - Fair: Try fishing the deep water around the jetties in the lake to find 9-inch black crappie. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait on wind-blown shorelines. Largemouth Bass - Fair.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Docks are in at the beach and dam boat ramps. Black Crappie - Slow: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch crappies of all sizes. Largemouth Bass - Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics fished along rocky shoreline areas.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at main ramp. Black Crappie - Slow: Catch crappies up to 11-inches with tube jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Walleye - Fair: Use jigs fished along creek channels and rockpiles to catch all sizes of walleyes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at main boat ramp. Black Crappie - Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch all sizes of crappies.
Water temperature is in the low to mid-50s in most lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.