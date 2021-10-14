Week 8 has called for the area’s small-class schools, and three are definitely assured playoff berths ... and with it, at least one home game.
In eight-man, CAM and Audubon are in for sure as the top two teams in District 10. Class 1A’s ACGC is also assured a “round of 32” berth and with it no worse than one home game.
Riverside and Exira-EHK will be looking to solidify post-season hopes this week.
Those five teams, plus AHSTW and Griswold, will take to the field for their regular-season finales Friday night. Griswold will have one more game after their Week 8 game (the one that’s considered the “regular season finale”), while AHSTW may have faint playoff hopes if they win this week and get some help statewide.
Here’s what’s going down:
Audubon at Woodbine:
- Gavin Smith continues to be one of the state’s top quarterbacks, having a 270-yard night in the Wheelers’ 50-8 win over Woodbine. Carter Andreasen has continued to be a strong No. 2 option, rushing for 108 yards and two touchdowns and adding a 63-yard touchdown run as well against the Hawkeyes.
The Tigers picked up their second win of the year, romping over winless Siouxland Christian 64-6. Cory Bantam had 183 passing yards and four touchdowns, with Cameron Cline catching two for touchdowns.
A win puts the Wheelers in line for – depending on how the quadrants are drawn for the pre-UNI-Dome rounds – at least two home playoff games, and perhaps a third.
CAM at Boyer Valley:
- A win would likely give the top-ranked Cougars homefield advantage through the quarterfinals. But first, coach Barry Bower’s team needs to fend off a Bulldog team that’s fighting to remain in the playoff conversation after their loss to Exira-EHK last week.
In what was a shootout at Exira, Brayden Hast had 390 yards passing and six touchdowns, with Drew Volkmann catching four for touchdowns. Both Hast and Volkmann have shared quarterbacking duties this past season, with Volkmann tending to use his feet a bit more (434 yards rushing).
But it’s been a tall task to stop the Cougars’ Lane Spieker, who’s put up a video-game like 2,522 total yards, including 1,897 receiving, and an incredible 50 touchdowns on the year. And that’s not counting special teams: He’s got 207 yards on that end, averaging 14.9 yards per return.
Exira-EHK at Coon Rapids-Bayard:
- Trey Petersen had the best game of his career, and that’s putting it lightly. With a 509-yard, four-touchdown performance, 52 yards on the ground – add that up: that’s 561 total yards – and a hand in seven touchdowns in a win over Boyer Valley, it’s little surprise the Spartans are on the cusp of a possible playoff berth.
Petersen engineered a late touchdown drive that ended up a 50-47 victory over the Bulldogs, and that game has been the highlight of a bounce-back year for coach Tom Petersen’s squad.
So this week, a Spartan victory would put them in prime position, and it will have to come over a Coon Rapids-Bayard team that has struggled this season after coming in with high hopes. Still, the Crusaders have some dangerous weapons, including Tanner Oswald’s 1,251 passing yards in an offense that favors the pass. Gabe Obert is one of five Crusaders who have at least 100 yards rushing; he’s got a team-best 264 that have resulted in seven touchdowns.
Griswold at West Harrison:
- The Tigers’ went 0-for-6 in District 9 action and will have at least two more shots at a win, including this week’s contest in Mondamin.
The Tigers hung with Fremont-Mills in the first quarter in last week’s contest before the Knights exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter and then cruised to the win. Cale Swain saw a majority of the time at quarterback for the Tigers against the Knights, and as always freshman wide receiver Nick Jennum continues to show promise as his team builds for the future.
West Harrison quarterback Mason McIntosh has passed for 633 yards and has seven touchdowns on the year. As four others have done some passing, it appears that some halfback and wide receiver passing might be part of the Hawkeyes’ playbook. Walker Rife (624 yards, nine TDs) and Gabe Gilgen (518 yards, nine TDs) have been a strong 1-2 punch for the Hawkeyes on the ground.
After this Week 8 contest, the Tigers will host River Valley of Correctionville in an additional contest to conclude the season.
ACGC at Van Meter:
- It’s the big one in Class 1A this week, and it’s at Van Meter.
For the seventh-ranked Chargers, who are having their best season ever with a 7-0 start, they’ll have to do something no team has done in the regular season since 2015: beat the Bulldogs, a team that has trailed just once in their last 39 regular season games.
The Chargers have four running options, with Gavin Cornelison’s Class 1A-best 23 rushing touchdowns and third-best 1,227 yards being major factors in the team’s success.
Top-ranked Van Meter has posted six shutouts on the year and has been challenged in the lone game where they gave up points, a 28-13 victory over a state-ranked Class 4A Winterset team; a 20-0 win over Class 2A Williamsburg was another closer-than-it-looks game. Otherwise, it’s been all Bulldogs, with a 308-0 edge in those six shutouts.
Like the Chargers, the Bulldogs favor the run, with Dalten Van Pelt rushing for 808 yards and quarterback Jack Pettit going for 506; the two have combined for 23 touchdowns. Pettit is 47-of-66 passing for 695 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Council Bluffs St. Albert vs. AHSTW:
- A year removed from a state playoff semifinal appearance, the Falcons have tanked this year, and needed a desperation rally to knock off Sidney for their first win of the season last week. Except for a shootout loss to Riverside, the Falcons have not scored more than seven points in a game, and were outscored 132-0 to Southwest Valley, Earlham and Mount Ayr prior to the comeback win over the Cowboys.
Statistics on Varsity Bound Iowa were updated only through Week 4, but it appears Brendan Monahan leads the Falcon offense both passing and rushing, and Dan McGrath is the leading receiver.
AHSTW, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down year and are coming off a 49-19 bruiser of a loss to Logan-Magnolia. In the loss to the Panthers, the Vikings were held to 186 total yards, with Sternberg factoring in three second-half touchdowns, all after the game had been decided. Sternberg has 1,050 passing yards on the year as part of a balanced offense.
The Falcons have added a Week 9 game, playing fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference team Shenandoah.
Riverside at Earlham:
- After a 4-0 start, the Bulldogs stumbled and have gone 1-2 the past two weeks. Still, a playoff spot is a good bet if they can beat the Cardinals and keep ahead of AHSTW, a team that handed them their first loss three weeks ago, in the 17-point differential standings.
Beating the Cardinals, who are 4-3 and sit a game ahead in Class A District 7, would be better. Earlham is led by Max Vanderver’s 601 rushing yards and six touchdowns, but there are four others who have rushed for 200-plus yards and another that has 130 yards. Add it up: 2,152 yards rushing as a team, vs. just 179 passing.
Statistically, Austin Kremkowski is the best 11-man quarterback among the News-Telgraph area’s 11-man teams, with 1,321 yards passing and 867 yards rushing, for 22 total touchdowns.