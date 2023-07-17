HARLAN – The much anticipated, Rallen Zeitner Memorial Late Model Race did not disappoint. The scene was the Shelby County Fair, and a huge crowd packed the stands for the evening. Drivers were greeted by a great track that was dust free. After all the qualifying time trials and heat races we had awesome feature events.
In the Sport Compact class, Shannon Mahlberg wasted no time working his way to the front. Although Trent Reed and Kolby Sabin were in hot pursuit, Mahlberg picked up the win going away.
KNOD Hobby Stocks had another exciting feature as Jeff Fink out dueled Kevin Bruck to pick up the win in a close race. Jason Tetzlaff finished third.
Keast Motors Sport Mods Josh Most of Red Oak went wire to wire as he started in the front row and never looked back, as point leader Dylan Peterson finished second and Jerod Weston came in third.
In our Pizza Ranch Stock Cars, Harlan’s Mike Nichols powered his way to the front and picked up the win over Travis Hatcher and Mike Vondrak in an exciting feature event. This race had a spectacular rollover by Eric Walker that was scary but can report he is OK.
In the Rallen Zeitner Late Models we had 39 cars signed in and they did put on a show. Early leader Justin Zeitner looked to be in charge but the 99 of Jesse Sobbing took over the lead and after being challenged by Zeitner. Sobbing picked up the win and a check for $7,600 dollars. Tad Pospisil picked up second, Dylan Sillman third and Justin Zeitner fourth.
We would like to say thank you to the Zeitner Family for their support of the Shelby County Speedway. Make sure you are with us this Saturday night July 22nd for more exciting action at SCS.