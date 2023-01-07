CARROLL – Sometimes, it doesn’t matter if a game is ugly.
For the Iowa Class 3A No. 15 Atlantic girls’ basketball team, they played one of their not-so-great games Friday night against Carroll Kuemper Catholic. One might have started to wonder if they’d break 30 points in this road battle.
But in the end, the Trojans made a few clutch baskets, and created distance with free throws in a 35-24 victory.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s ugly, and we didn’t play our best basketball tonight,” admitted coach Dan Vargason about his eighth win of the year against three losses. “We came out of break on the road, 16 days without playing a game, and we were a little bit rusty, just like everyone else..
“But what it comes down to is learning how to win ugly, and our girls did that tonight,” he continued. “We knew there was going to be rust but we overcame that.”
Fortunately for the Trojan girls, Kuemper was a bit rusty and cold from the field as well. It was just 13-12 Knights at halftime, and it appeared at one point there would be record-low scoring for the game.
Atlantic never led until midway through the third period, when it was 18-17 off a steal and a jumper. From there, the Trojans never trailed, slowly expanding the lead on a Paytn Harter old-fashioned three-point play and clutch free-throw shooting, with two makes by Madison Huddleson, four by Aubrey Guyer and a pair by Jada Jensen.
“It was one of those games where we played great defense. You win with 30-something points you had to have played good defense, and if you hold a team to 24 points, you’re going to win,” said Vargason.
First things first: the state ranking, as it’s been a long while – possibly 19 years – when the Trojans were last ranked by the IGHSAU.
“We’re happy about that and I’m proud of our girls,” said Vargason. “I also want to be clear that this wasn’t our goal this season, and we have bigger goals ahead.”
BOYS FALL
Kuemper had a lot of depth, and had 10 players in the scorebook at night’s end.
Atlantic scored 63, but the Knights scored 80, and the loss didn’t necessarily sit well with coach Derek Hall.
He did give coach Sean Minnehan credit. “He does a great job getting 10 guys in and rotates them in pretty well, and they know what lineups work and what they want to do with each lineup. They had a couple of guys play well off the bench.”
That said, Hall noted to reporters that getting hands in the Knights’ shooters’ faces and being physical were going to be keys to having a chance against Kuemper.
Afterward, he noted: “We didn’t help ourselves either. We challenged our guys to be super-physical and were not physical at all. We didn’t match Kuemper’s intensity and we didn’t have a high hand on shooters. It starts at the defensive end.
Sixth-three points should, Hall noted, be enough to win in the Hawkeye Ten. Indeed, all seven players who saw the floor scored, with Jackson McLaren scoring 18, Colton Rasmussen 13 and Caden Andersen 12.
But Carter Putney came off the bench for Kuemper to score 15, while Michael Kasperbauer added 13, Carson Kanne 12 and DJ Vonnahme 10.
Both the boys and girls host Clarinda on Tuesday. Hall said there’s something to be worked on between now and then, besides being physical.
“Being mentally and physically strong, and we can’t be weak in those areas,” he said. “If teams start taking it to us, we’ve got to be able to match their intensity and will ourselves to win on the defensive end. Defense travels and you can choose to bring that every night.”