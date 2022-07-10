KIMBALLTON – The old cliche is the third time's the charm.
This time for Exira-EHK, with perennial post-season nemesis Newell-Fonda in a different regional, the Spartans will look for more favorable results, one they hope will mean a long-awaited state tournament appearance.
Coach Andrea Schwery's squad earned that right after dispatching Fremont-Mills 11-1 in five innings of Saturday's Iowa Class 1A regional semifinal at Kimballton.
The game was delayed 24 hours due to wet grounds, and there was still a bit of a reflective shine to the field at game time. The Spartans quickly adjusted, getting a quick first-inning run when Alisa Partridge scooted home after noticing nobody was covering home after the infield fly was caught.
The Spartans blew the game open in the second inning, plating seven runs on six hits, and also got a runner on board after fielder's choice failed to get anybody out. The big blow came from Macy Emgarten, who smashed a two-out home run near dead center. Most of the inning's runs came with two out.
The Knights took advantage of some brief Spartan defensive lapses in the top of the third third, with Ella Thornton scoring on Macy Mitchell's one-out single to right. But Emgarten was sharp on the mound for the Spartans, striking out the next two and allowing just one baserunner after that.
The Spartans came back with three runs in the third, two of those off a single by Hannah Nelson. Neither team threatened after that and the Spartans held on for the five-inning win.
Emgarten ended with four hits surrendered vs. 12 strikeouts and no walks issued. The team had 11 hits, with Partridge, Shay Burmeister, Mollie Rasmussen and Emgarten each having a pair. Quinn Grubbs, Rasmussen and Emgarten each had two RBIs.
Exira-EHK (22-3) moves on to its third straight regional final appearance. This year's opponent is No. 6-ranked Southeast Warren (22-4), the team that eliminated Griswold Friday night in the regional semifinals. If the Spartans win, it will be their first state tournament trip since becoming a school in 2010.