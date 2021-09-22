BOONE – Spectators purchasing digital tickets will pay flat and listed pricing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s postseason lead-up events during the 2021-22 athletic year.
The IHSAA began utilizing HomeTown Ticketing in February 2021 to provide digital tickets for select postseason events, with each ticket carrying additional fees for service and credit card processing.
Starting with the 2021 fall golf state tournament, the IHSAA will absorb those fees on every ticket so that fans may attend at the listed price of $6, $8, or $10 per ticket, depending on the event.
“Digital tickets receive positive feedback from our postseason sites, but the processing fees have been frustrating for our fans and member schools,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.
“We will take on those fees for 2021-22 and try to provide an even easier ticket-buying experience so that what you see is what you get.”
The ticketing measure was approved at the Board of Control meeting on Sept. 17. Processing fees paid by spectators for the digital ticketing service and credit card processing in the 2020-21 winter, spring, and summer postseasons went directly to those services and were not received as income by the IHSAA.
HomeTown Ticketing is the official ticketing partner of the IHSAA, with digital tickets used at boys’ postseason lead-up events in baseball, basketball, football, soccer, swimming, and wrestling, and other select boys’ and co-ed state tournaments and state qualifying events.
Ticket prices for regular season events are set by member schools or host sites. The IHSAA receives no revenue from regular season activities and operates without the use of tax monies.
The Class 4A fall golf state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls. HomeTown Ticketing will also be used next month for first, second, and quarterfinal round playoff games in football.
To purchase available postseason tickets or learn more about IHSAA ticketing, please visit: https://www.iahsaa.org/tickets/.