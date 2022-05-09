Reagan Leonard remembers going along with her dad to the golf courses since she was a little girl.
She noted her dad, Doug, loves to golf and she’d tag along, watching and learning about the sport.
“I’ve been golfing just for fun, not very competitively, since I was little-little, like 2 or 3,” Leonard said. “I’d go with him a lot and then I did Junior Golf with Kendra Henningsen and golf camps in the summer.
“I like how it’s very social sport,” she continued. “It’s very relaxed but competitive at the same time and it’s something you can do the rest of your life. There’s lots of opportunities where golf can take you.”
In those first few years, Leonard learned that golf is challenging and takes a lot of practice to learn and perfect the game. Repetition is huge in getting the sport perfected, and she’s also learned a lot from previous state qualifiers, including Alyssa Ginther and Baylee Newell.
But, to go with an old cliche, practice makes perfect, and it’s been a sport that’s seen a lot of highlights for the Atlantic senior, a campaign that has seen her carry a nine-hole average of 56.3.
This spring’s weather has made the sport a challenge at times, with multiple meets and practices cancelled due to rain. It’s been hard to get into the swing (no pun intended) of things, but Leonard was optimistic that the weather would clear up in time to allow a strong season-ending push.
As the lone senior on the Trojan girls’ golf team, Leonard knows the influence she has on her younger teammates, both in golf and the other sport where she was a varsity starter, volleyball.
“I just try to be positive and encourage the other girls, because golf can be intimidating,” she said. “Sometimes all you need is a little boost, so I just try to encourage the other girls and make it a fun atmosphere for everybody.
“I just try to be encouraging to my teammates, especially when we’re having ups and downs.”
Leonard remembers learning a lot from Ginther and Newell.
“They were good role models. They were just always positive and they led through example,” she said.
She had worked her way into a starting spot on the varsity her sophomore year, a season that was interrupted, then cancelled, due to the then-new COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, she was able to get plenty of practice in at area golf courses, whose greens were still open.
Last season, her first on the varsity, she helped lead the team to a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and a third-place finish at the Iowa Class 3A district meet.
This spring, a highlight for Leonard was helping the Trojans finish fourth at the Betty Heflin Invitational, firing a 52 on the front side before settling for 57 on the back nine at Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Actually, it wasn’t the finish so much for her as it was the Trojans beating Creston by four strokes, 413-417. The Panthers had the decided upper hand in their dual meet earlier this season. “It was really good to come back ... we just have to play our game.”
Leonard has had a chance to bond and form close friendships with several of her teammates, who also were on the volleyball team with her: juniors Lexi Noelck and Abby Smith, and sophomore Abby Muller.
“It’s fun because our relationship carries over to golf,” she said. “We’ve become close friends and had a really fun team chemistry on our team. It makes golf very enjoyable. We also practice outside of golf, and we’ll go on the weekends because we’re friends outside the sport.”
Speaking of volleyball, the highlight for Leonard in that sport was beating Harlan in five sets, in a game that had a lot of energy and came down to the wire with both teams still in the game on the deciding point. “It was so fun and ... the whole game was super energetic and we didn’t give up and it was really good to come out with a win because we’ve been so close to a lot of good teams,” she said.
Leonard has learned a lot from her coaches, golf’s Kathy and Marty Hobson, and volleyball’s Michelle Blake.
“(The Hobsons) are veterans in the golf world and have a ton of success. They make sure we’re practicing and get out on the course as much as possible,” she said. “Coach Blake has taught us so much about being consistent and how believing in ourselves pays off in the end.”
Also at Atlantic High School, Leonard is involved in National Honor Society, yearbook (as lead editor-in-chief) and AHS Fuel.
“Allison Berryhill, my journalism teacher, I’ve learned so much through her,” she said. “I just really love the aspects of design, even though I’m not going into that as a career choice. In our journalism department, we have yearbook, newspaper and broadcasting, and I instantly knew I loved yearbook and it’s just super fun, taking pictures, designing pages and the book ... .”
She plans to attend the University of South Dakota to major in nursing.
It’s important to be involved because “of the people you meet and the relationships you build through it. It brings a lot of opportunities and you learn a lot of things through being involved in school.
“Be thankful for everything while you have it. Opportunities can be taken away through different things,” concluded Leonard. “Stay involved in different activities because once you graduate you never get to relive these four years again. It really prepares you for college and whatever career path you choose.”