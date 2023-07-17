The 2023 Atlantic Open Golf Tournament is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at the two Atlantic golf course, the Atlantic Golf & Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course.
Golfers are encouraged to get their group together and play at the AGCC Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m. Golfers will be regrouped based on score and division for Sunday’s rounds at Nishna Hills. Championship flight qualifiers will play 27 holes Sunday, while others will play 18 holes each day.
Tee times for Sunday will be based on score and made available from either club after 6 p.m. Saturday. Divisions are Championship/Open, Senior and Super Senior.
Entry fee is $25 for members of either host club, and $40 for all other players. Carts will be available for rent, or golfers may bring their own.