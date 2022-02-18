DES MOINES – For Ethan Follmann and Kadin Stutzman, their being able to continue their march toward state tournament gold was about keeping composure.
In their 126-pound Iowa Class 2A state tournament opener against Waukon's Jakob Regan, the Indian junior caught Follmann with an early takedown. However, the fourth-ranked Follmann fought back and eventually scored a flurry of back points en route to a 10-2 major decision win.
Stutzman, ranked second at 170, shook off a couple of attempts by his first-round opponent, Mack Seaba of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, to take control before grinding out a 16-7 major decision.
For them, the dream of winning a state championship at Wells Fargo Arena continues with this morning's quarterfinal matches.
Follmann got a late takedown in the second period to finally erase Regan's lead and go up 3-2, before the Trojan senior broke the match open with an early escape, then a takedown and pair of two-point near falls.
"I came out and got on my offense early," said Follmann, now 49-10 on the year. "Got taken down pretty quick but I got up, stayed on my offense and got the win."
At times this year, an opponent has tried to rally on Follmann, and he'd lose focus. Not this time.
"I found myself in that position a few times this year, but you can't let that affect you," he said. "You've just got to keep fighting. The match isn't over until six minutes is up."
For winning, Follmann's quarterfinal opponent comes from the Quad Cities: Royce Butt of Central DeWitt, a 6-4 winner over Dawson Townsend.
Stutzman dominated early, using a pair of takedowns and three back points to build a 7-1 lead. Seaba, who entered the match 35-15, got an early second-period takedown and also got an escape to cut into Stutzman's lead, and almost rolled Sttuzman onto his back (although not long enough for points). Stutzman, however, regained control with an escape and takedown and held on for the win.
"I came out hard and got up big in the first period," said Stutzman. "But you've got to keep your composure sometimes. I came out of my stance and he capitalized on it. But I wasn't going to let my story end there. I fought off my back and finished the match."
Stutzman, now 56-3, will face Brady Barringer of Winterset, a 5-4 tiebreak winner over Ben Tenge of New Hampton-Turkey Valley. Stutzman's win over Barringer was one of three the Trojan senior had during Wednesday's Iowa Class 2A state dual tournament.
Their senior leadership has been big, said Follmann.
"I think it's been pretty big, just pushing the team. Little guys and big guys, you both got a good role model to wrestle with so we're just making the team better every day," he said.
Coach Tim Duff was pleased with his three winners.
"Hopefully we can get some nutritionists here, rest a little bit and get ready to wrestle," he said.
GOAL CONTINUES
Trojan freshman Aiden Smith said his goal was to get onto the medal stand all four years.
His goal is still a reality, and it took overcoming a first-round disappointment to get that sought-after victory, a 1:35 pin of Monticello's Ethan Long in a first-round consolation match.
A takedown a minute into the match verified that Smith was in control the whole way.
Smith said he had to refocus.
"I lost my first match so I knew I had to get my head on straight if I wanted to stay in the tournament," he said. "I know I'm good enough that I can go up there and get third.
"I had to try to try and slow him (Long) down, the kid was kind of spazzing out and moving around the mat, so I had to slow him down and do my own moves," he continued.
Smith will get a quarterfinal-round loser, yet to be determined.
"Tonight, I'm going to go get my muscles relaxed and go into the match with the head in the game and go out there and wrestle my best," said Smith.
Three other Atlantic-CAM wrestlers gave it their all, but were eliminated by a pair of losses: Easton O'Brien at 132, Brian South at 152 and Brenden Casey at 195. All three were pinned in their first-round matches, but in the consolation first-round, O'Brien fought back against Knoxville's Luke Spaur before making him earn a 9-6 decision.
Casey dropped another hard-fought match, 4-3 to Jack Geels of Williamsburg, after the Raider got a reversal early in the third period and held on. Smith, meanwhile, fought hard as well but dropped a major decision to Greene County's Gavin Scheuermann.
Duff said he was happy with how O'Brien, South and Casey competed Thursday.
"They're all juniors and all three of those have another opportunity," he said. "Hopefully they got a little taste of it and it motivates them this spring. If they want to come back here next year and win matches, that's going to be determined by what they do the next couple of months."