ATLANTIC – Slow and easy did it for Atlantic in a 10-0 five-inning rout of Red Oak in Thursday’s Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal softball contest at Atlantic.
Everything was just about perfect, and with the exception of a lone Tiger baserunner off a first-inning base hit, the visitors never threatened.
Atlantic sure made noise, however, as Lila Wiederstein had a solo home run with two out to get the Trojans on the board in the first inning. After a quiet second inning, the Trojans plated three more runs in the third inning, with Claire Pellett and Wiederstein driving in runs, and a bloop single by Riley Wood bringing home another to make it 4-0.
Madison Huddleson scored to make it 5-0, and then the Tiger defense began to fall apart as Pellett and Wiederstein took advantage of two errors to make it 7-0.
Claire Schroder’s inside-the-park home run – actually, a triple to the right field fence followed by an outfield error – in the fifth inning made it 8-0, and Huddleson and Pellett each had RBI singles to end the game early.
After the win, Trojan head coach Terry Hinzman was pleased with his team’s play.
“I think you hit it right on the head with the perfect defense,” when asked about his team’s errorless play. “We knew that was one of the things we needed to have in any game.”
Riley Wood recorded just three strikeouts, as the Tigers did put the ball in play. However, the outfield was in on six of the 13 fielding outs, while the infield was ready for the bloop hit.
“I thought our offense did an excellent job, and Claire Pellett and Maddie Huddleson made some excellent catches, especially deep,” said Hinzman. “One of the things we wanted to take away was that little bloop hit that we’d seen fall so many times in front of our outfielders, and the challenge was to get back on the ball. Both of them did a fantastic job.”
Pellett had three of the Trojans’ 11 hits, while Zoey Kirchhoff and Schroder added two each. Wiederstein drove in three runs.
Atlantic (22-15) now hosts Shenandoah, a 7-3 upset winner over Region 4 No. 2 seed Clarinda. Davis County and Centerville will match up in the other regional semifinal. Those two games will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.