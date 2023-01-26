Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Algona Bishop Garrigan 15-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-2 2
3 North Linn 16-0 3
4 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-1 4
5 Westwood Sloan 16-0 5
6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-2 7
7 Central Elkader 16-0 8
8 West Fork 17-0 9
9 Winfield-Mount Union 17-0 10
10 Woodbine 15-1 6
11 Burlington Notre Dame 14-4 11
12 North Mahaska 16-1 12
13 Riceville 18-1 13
14 AGWSR 15-1 NR
15 Earlham 12-2 NR
Dropped out: Stanton (14), Martensdale-St. Marys (15).
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 16-0 1
2 Central Lyon 13-0 2
3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 15-1 3
4 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 16-0 4
5 Cascade 15-1 5
6 Iowa City Regina 15-3 6
7 Underwood 14-2 7
8 Panorama 16-1 9
9 Pocahontas Area 11-3 11
10 Treynor 14-2 8
11 South Hamilton 13-2 12
12 Aplington-Parkersburg 14-2 13
13 Hinton 11-3 15
14 Sioux Central 11-4 NR
15 Mediapolis 14-3 NR
Dropped out: North Union (10), South Central Calhoun (14).
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Estherville-Lincoln Central 15-0 1
2 Solon 15-2 3
3 Benton Community 15-2 4
4 West Marshall 16-1 5
5 Des Moines Christian 14-3 6
6 Sioux Center 13-2 11
7 Osage 15-1 7
8 Grinnell 10-4 8
9 Dubuque Wahlert 13-4 9
10 Orange City Unity Christian 11-3 2
11 Cherokee 11-3 12
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 9-6 13
13 Mount Vernon 10-6 14
14 Center Point-Urbana 10-8 10
15 Harlan 10-5 15
Dropped out: None.
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Dallas Center-Grimes 13-3 1
2 North Polk 15-2 2
3 Sioux City Heelan 12-2 4
4 Ballard 13-2 5
5 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-5 3
6 Decorah 15-2 6
7 Clear Creek Amana 12-2 7
8 Carlisle 12-4 8
9 Pella 11-3 10
19 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-4 9
11 Council Bluffs Lewis Central 12-3 13
12 Indianola 8-9 11
13 Central DeWitt 11-5 12
14 North Scott 8-8 NR
14 Spencer 10-3 15
Dropped out: Marion (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Pleasant Valley 16-0 2
2 Johnston 17-1 1
3 Waterloo West 15-1 3
4 West Des Moines Dowling 12-4 4
5 Davenport North 14-2 5
6 Ankeny Centennial 13-4 6
7 West Des Moines Valley 10-6 7
8 Southeast Polk 11-4 8
9 Cedar Falls 11-4 9
10 Sioux City East 11-2 11
11 Iowa City Liberty 9-6 12
12 Linn-Mar 11-5 13
13 Iowa Ciry West 11-5 10
14 Ankeny 8-9 14
15 Des Moines North 12-3 NR
Dropped out: Waukee (14)