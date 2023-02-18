ATLANTIC – The atmosphere and feeling of wrestling under the spotlight on the biggest night of Iowa high school wrestling was, in Aiden Smith's words, "totally different."
"I've been nervous since (Friday afternoon) when I went into the semis," the Trojan sophomore said. "It's crazy and I don't know how to describe it. It's so amazing."
And how often has a sophomore from Atlantic wrestled in a state championship match? This is possibly the first one in school history, according to Trojan coach Tim Duff.
The state championship. For all the marbles. And Smith gave it his all Saturday night in his Iowa Class 2A state championship match against Union LaPorte City's Jace Hedeman.
Once he got relaxed and put the crowd noise out of his mind, Smith got down to work. He battled hard against Hedeman, but in the end, Hedeman clinched a state championship with a late takedown to seal a 6-1 decision.
A silver medal for Smith, but a great showing against Hedeman, who completed a 48-0 season with the win. Hedeman won his second state championship, having won the 106-pound title a year ago.
Smith's finish this year improved upon a sixth-place finish, also at 106, from a year ago.
"At the beginning the crowd was roaring and I was pretty nervous, but after the first period I started zoning out and just went out and wrestled my match," said Smith.
Smith got a couple of shots in on Hedeman and attempted a pair of single-leg takedowns, but it was Hedeman who got a takedown about midway through the first period.
Smith got an escape early in the second period to make it 2-1 and Smith came close to getting a takedown on an occasion or two, but Hedeman scored with about 35 seconds left in the second, then iced victory with about 20 seconds left in the match with his third takedown.
"I wasn't able to finish but I wrestled hard and proud of what I got," said Smith, who said he has met Hedeman before. "He's very talented and he's just awesome."
Smith finished his sophomore season 37-12, and has two more opportunities to reach the state championship again. He plans get back to work, an eye on qualifying for the Fargo National Tournament and keeping up his hard work.
Duff, who along with Smith's father, assistant coach Adam Smith, were in his corner for the match, thought Smith battled hard the entire way.
"He got a little taste of wrestling on Saturday night, the biggest show in wrestling," said Duff. "That's a great experience and hopefully he can build off that and use that to motivate him to get to that next step."
All six of Atlantic's other state qualifiers – Braxton Hass, Easton O'Brien, Jarrett Armstrong, Brenden Casey, Miles Mundorf and Evan Sorensen – and several other teammates and coaches were on hand to cheer on Smith. That was a big thing about this program, the brotherhood and support they give their teammates and each other all year long.
"The kids really support each other," "With one guy, in the sport of wrestling it's a process of elimination as you move through the season. They push each other every night in the weight room and in those hard times and they build each other up and support each other. Wrestling is just a tight-knit family and I'm proud of all the kids who wrestled here this week. They competed hard. We'll celebrate Aiden as a state runner-up and see if he take that next step."
Smith's appearance in the state championship match was at least the second time there have been a run of consecutive years where an Atlantic wrestler was in the state championship match. The Trojans had a run of four straight years from 2016-2019, when Carter Cox (2016), John McConkey (2017-2018) and Chase McLaren (2019) made it to the big match. Kadin Stutzman won the state title a year ago.
TWO OTHER MEDALISTS
The News-Telegraph area finished with three total medalists.
In addition to Smith, Riverside's Davis Bramman finished sixth at 106, while ACGC's Tegan Slaybaugh brought home a seventh-place medal at 126.