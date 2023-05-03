TRACK
Corner Conference: Griswold didn’t get any event championships for either boys or girls on their home track, but had a number of seconds as they each placed third Tuesday night.
The girls got seconds in the 4x200-, 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays, with times of 1:59.85, 4:38.94 and 12:03.65, respectively.
The boys had the 4x800-meter relay finish in 9:47.00, and the distance medley relay in 4:14.01 for its seconds in relays. Peyton Cook had seconds in the 100- (11.92) and 200-meter (24.41) dashes, while Brayden Lockwood was runner-up in the 800-meter run at 2:17.19. RJ Dishong was second in the discus with a throw of 110’2”.
Fremont-Mills won the girls’ race with 204 points, nearly doubling up runner-up East Mills. East Mills turned the tables in the boys’ race with 184.66 points, 50 ahead of Fremont-Mills.
West Central Activities Confernece: The ACGC girls had a second-place finish from Ava Campbell int he 800-meter run (2:31.72) and fourth-place showing in the 1500-meter run as the Chargers were 11th teamwise at the West Central Activities Conference meet Tuesday at Earlham.
The Charger girls added a fourth-place finish in the 4x800-meter relay.
The ACGC boys picked up four event wins on the evening as they placed third. Austin Kunkle won the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 10.89 and 22.33, respectively, while Lance Bunde won the high jump (6’2”) and Payton Jacobe the shot put (45’3”). Kunkle was runner-up in the 400-meter dash (51.19).
SOCCER
Harlan 5, Atlantic 4 (girls): Quinn Grubbs and Dayna Dreager each had two goals, and Aubrey Guyer provided some assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Cyclones came away with the win Tuesday in Harlan.
Aubrey Schwieso had three goals to pace the Cyclones. Atlantic is now 5-8 on the year, 1-4 Hawkeye Ten Conference. The team is at the Sioux City West Invitational on Saturday.
The Trojans will then finish the season at home, starting with a Tuesday, May 9, game vs. Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Harlan 8, Atlantic 0 (boys): Tyrell Williams recorded 18 saves as the Cyclones won over the Trojans Tuesday night in Atlantic. The Trojans got three shots on goal off.
Earlier this week, Atlantic was shut out by East Sac County, 3-0.
Atlantic is 2-12, 0-5 Hawkeye Ten Conference and is off until Tuesday, May 9, when they travel to Carroll Kuemper Catholic.