SHENANDOAH – Defense stood out in the first half of Atlantic’s non-district battle against Shenandoah Friday night.
Offense certainly did not in quarters 1 and 2.
“Abysmal,” was the word Trojan head coach Joe Brummer used to describe his team’s offensive performance on its first several possessions of the game.
Defensively, however, “Our defense did a great job of keeping us in the game,” he said. “Defense definitely won that one for us.”
The offense did find footing in the second half, and a pair of long drives helped the Trojans build on a 13-0 halftime lead and go on to the 26-0 victory over the Mustangs.
Shenandoah was off to a 2-0 start on the year after a pair of Class 1A schools, Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley. But on this night, the Mustangs, which came in averaging 310 yards per game, was held to 81 total yards, including a minus-50 yards rushing, thanks to that stifling defense.
It could have been even more one-sided, but multiple penalties and miscues – the Trojans turned the ball over three times in the contest – put a stop to more than one big drive or gain.
“It was bad. We didn’t look like we knew what we were running or knew what we were doing. Luckily our defense picked us up and did a great job of keeping them from scoring,” said Brummer.
Indeed, it was the defense that set up the table.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw both teams struggle to gain any footing, the Trojans came alive on defense.
With 8:29 left in the half, quarterback Cole Scamman attempted the pass to Blake Herold from near his team’s own 10, but Trojan linebacker Jarrett Armstrong came in from behind, stripped Scamman of the ball, and ran the 10 yards for the strip-and-score to make it 6-0.
Armstrong ended with seven tackles on the evening.
After Jackson McLaren picked off a Scamman pass near the 12 yards line, Dante Hedrington picked up the full yardage to paydirt in just two plays, including the final two yards to make it a 13-0 with 5:24 left to halftime.
The offense finally came alive in the second half, and the Trojans leaned on the run and Isaac Henson.
The senior stalwart had 178 yards on 20 carries in keying the run game, including 68 yards on the Trojans’ final scoring drive to make it 26-0 with 9:12 left in the game.
Colton Rasmussen earlier had a 13-yard touchdown reception from Caden Andersen to make it 19-0, before Henson came alive.
“We ran the ball well in the second half and made some adjustments at halftime that the kids executed real well. Great to see the adjustments and the kids run the ball well in the second half,” said Brummer.
Some praise did come for Henson in establishing the ground game.
“He did a great job of running the ball and I’m pleased with his effort,” said Brummer. “He knew what to do and stepped up from that backup role. Tanner (O’Brien) ran the ball like a man tonight.”
Andersen finished 8-for-14 passing for 79 yards and a touchdown, while O’Brien had 65 yards rushing on eight carries to complement Henson’s big game. The Trojans had 339 total yards.
But, as the coach pointed out, there are things to improve upon prior to next week’s home game against Ballard.
The Trojans were penalized 14 times for 100 yards.
“We have to get better up front,” Brummer said.