The past season was a landmark one for girls’ wrestling in the state of Iowa.
The fourth annual girls’ state wrestling tournament, sponsored by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, brought nearly 700 participants in 15 weight classes, the biggest ever. The tournament grew to be so big that it was moved from its original home, Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, to the Xstream Arena in Coralville.
Through the past four seasons, multiple competitors from three area schools participated in the state tournament. The most successful of those has been Riverside’s Ilana Yanes, who was a runner up in 2020 and placed fourth a year ago.
But to think what possibly was the first girls’ wrestling match in Iowa took place back in my neck of the woods some 28 years ago.
And it has some area ties as well. More on that in a second.
The dual meet between Davenport Central and Lisbon on Feb. 2, 1993, was ordinary but for one match, the 112-pound match. Central’s Atina Bibbs and Lisbon’s Stacy Light competed against each other in what was believed to be the first all-girl high school varsity match in Iowa history, and possibly the first one anywhere at the high school level.
Remember that in 1993, girls’ wrestling was virtually non-existent. Girls competing on the varsity boys’ team made headlines.
If one believed the interviews from veteran Quad-City Times’ sports reporter Don Doxsie’s report, the match, which Bibbs won 14-5, wasn’t all that special.
“Just another match,” Light told the Times.
“I knew a lot of other people were putting added pressure on this match, but I didn’t think it was a big deal,” said Bibbs. “I didn’t feel it until I got into the locker room tonight.”
The meet itself drew considerably more than normally came to a home dual at Central’s gymnasium, George Edward Marshall Gymnasium, one of the most historic and iconic in Iowa. Normally, only a couple dozen came, whereas on that night the crowd was an estimated 300, some of them no doubt curious as to what they might see when two girls wrestled. The match also drew considerable media coverage from the Associated Press, the Des Moines Register, the Cedar Rapids Gazette and at least two TV stations.
Nearly 30 years later, what was witnessed on that night was history.
And from that seed planted that night, something special evolved.
It was slow going, and it’d be another 18 years before girls would qualify for the state wrestling tournaqment. That’s when Cedar Falls and Ottumwa each had a girl make the field, Cassy Herkelman and Megan Black, respectively, both at 113 pounds. This past winter, at least one school from a News-Telegraph area conference, Underwood, had a girl make the boys’ state field when 106-pounder Molly Allen got in as a district champion.
But getting back to that match that night in 1993 – there is the question of who officiated that match?
His name was Roger Kirby, and he’s got a southwestern Iowa connection.
You might not know the name, but his daughter, Jennifer Bruce, is a resident of Red Oak. I went to school with Jennifer and graduated with her from North Scott in 1990. She went on to major in education and eventually settled in Red Oak, where she got married and started a family.
Her father had been a teacher and wrestling coach, first at Davenport West and later North Scott, before he got out of education and coaching and began a long career with Eldridge’s public works department. He maintained his wrestling officiating license and became one of the most respected in eastern Iowa.
Roger passed away a year ago from cancer, but he left behind a love of both the sport and a loving family. I know Jennifer, his three other daughters (Beth, Kristin and Sara) and his wife, Judy, and their grandchildren are all very proud of him.
His legacy and part in girls’ wrestling will continue in the family. His grandson, Colin, is on the wrestling coaching staff at Red Oak and coached the first-ever delegation of Tiger girls to the IWCOA state meet.
Jennifer told me her father “was pretty excited about finally having a boy and his family that enjoy the sport as much as he did.”
And, I’m sure, he would have been proud to know he had a big role in wrestling’s history in another special way.