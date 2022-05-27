MARSHALLTOWN – The state girls’ golf meet is halfway over, and Riverside’s Addison Brink is in the upper half of the standings after Day 1 at the Marshalltown American Legion Golf Course.
Brink fired a 101, tying her for 38th place. She had a 50 on the front nine and adding a stroke on holes 10-18. She had eight holes where she was 1-over par, best for the day.
Individual leader is Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock, who was 4-over with a 75. Algona Bishop Garrigan is the team leader.
The next 18 holes will be played today.