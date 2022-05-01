DES MOINES – It was area college athletes who shone brightest at the Drake Relays over the past week.
And leading the way was Gratt Reed, the 2018 Atlantic graduate and track superstar who has been a standout at the University of Iowa.
On Saturday, Reed, a sophomore for the Hawkeyes, anchored the men's shuttle hurdle relay to a win on the Blue Oval.
He teamed with sophomore Grant Conway, senior Josh Braverman and freshman Kalil Johnson to finish with a school-record 56.74-second performance. It was the first shuttle-hurdle championship at Drake for the Hawkeyes since 1984 and the fourth in program history.
The Hawkeye men had four wins over the weekend, with James Carter Jr. claiming wins in the long jump and triple jump, with the sprint medley relay finishing things off.
Other collegiate athletes from the area who had great weekends included:
* College Women's Distance Medley: Atlantic's Taylor McCreedy ran the third leg on Iowa Central Community College's team, coming in 10th with a time of 12:51.45. Her split was 2:28.24 covering 800 meters.
* College Men's Distance Medley: Chase Mullenix, an Atlantic graduate, ran third leg for Hawkeye Community College, which placed 11th with a time of 10:28.25. His split on the 800-meter leg was 2:00.65.
* University Men's Distance Medley: Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic ran anchor leg for the University of Northern Iowa, which came in 15th with a time of 10:05.87. Becker's split for the 1,600-meter leg was 4:12.95.
* University Men's Sprint Medley: Gage Clay, the former AHSTW standout, led off Iowa State, which finished as the runner-up with a time of 3:20.39.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Two area 4x100-meter relay teams competed Saturday, neither one reaching the finals.
On the girls' side, Riverside's Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn came in 34th in the preliminary heat with at time of 51.25; a posting of 49.95, by Southeast Polk, was the eight-best time. The ACGC boys were in at 44.10, with Brock Littler, Charlie Crawford, Cayden Jensen and Austin Kunkle competing; Johnston had the eighth-fastest preliminary time with a 43.22, less than a second faster than the Chargers.