HARLAN – Racing action returned to Shelby County Saturday night for Coca-Cola night along with Town N Country Kids Bike races.
In the Sorensen Equipment Late Models, Cade Richards of Lincoln worked his way through the field in an impressive way to pick up the win his first in a Late Model at SCS. Second went to Jake Jorgensen of Omaha and after another great run. Sterling Perkins wheeled into the third-place finish with Drew Baker in fourth.
In the KNOD Radio Hobbies, early-leader Jason Goans of Kirkman looked like the man to beat, but had trouble and after the shuffling Dayton Ullrich picked up his first win over Colby Christensen of Audubon, who drove his way through the pack for second. Third was Michael Steier and Brian Buboltz rounded out the top 4.
In the Keast Motor Group Sport Mods Joe Hendricks charged into the lead and looked good holding on to win over Brandon Baker, Zeke Hillgartner and Jerod Weston of Red Oak coming in at fourth.
Pizza Ranch Stock Cars once again did entertain. Mike Nichols continued his winning ways as he drove from deep in the field into the lead after passing second place finisher John Anderson and Mike Albertsen in third and Larry Robinson Jr. landed in fourth.
In the Pitts Chiropractic Modifieds Bub Lerette found himself in front and won going away after trouble for Shane Demay. Demay came from the back and still managed second with Jeff Stephens in third and Scott Bash of Windsor Heights in fourth.
The night also featured IMCA Mini Mods and Chase Daniels drove his way to the checkers over Ben Kraus, Kaden Rice, and Lucas Daniels.
Racing returns Saturday Night as a Special Suicide Awareness Night at SCS. Make sure you make it out to SCS for great racing action, food, beverage and fun.