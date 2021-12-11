COUNCIL BLUFFS – Three Atlantic-CAM wrestlers are still in the hunt for gold at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic after Day 1.
Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (132) and Kadin Stutzman (170) all worked their way into the winner’s side of the bracket and won their first-round championship matches Friday afternoon at the Mid-American Center.
Stutzman was the lone Trojan to emerge unscathed, winning his pool on the strength of three pins, the first two being opening-period and the third in just 2:28. In the first round of the championship bracket, he beat Justyce Hoestetler Grand Island (Neb.) by pinfall in 3:06.
Follmann went 2-1 in his bracket with a pair of pins, and then getting a first-round championship bracket pinfall win over Eddie Hughart of Mill Valley in 2:36.
Smith went 2-1 as well, getting two quick pins and coming back in the championship bracket’s first round to get a 9-5 decision over Bennington’s Cayden Cole.
In addition to Smith, Follmann and Stutzman, five other Trojans reached the championship bracket but fell in their first-round matches: Cruz Weaver (120), Brian South (145), Jarrett Armstrong (182), Brenden Casey (195) and Nathan Keiser (285).
All told, all 11 of the Trojans got at least one win on the day and can place in the top 28 of this 40 team tournament. Easton O’Brien (138), Tanner O’Brien (152) Miles Mundorf (220) were still alive in consolation bracket.
Atlantic-CAM sits in 16th place after Day 1 with 83.5 points. Brandon Valley is the team leader with 183 points; Underwood is Iowa’s top team with 120.5 points.
Action is set to resume at 9 a.m. today at the Mid-American Center.