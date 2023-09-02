OAKLAND – Bring on Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Can’t wait for Underwood, and be tough against Treynor.
A three-game gauntlet awaits AHSTW, the ninth ranked team in Iowa Class 1A, but coach GG Harris says that results such as his Vikings’ 41-7 win Friday over neighboring rival Riverside will help his team down the stretch.
“We’ve got the gauntlet coming up,” said Harris. “We’re ready for the challenge.”
How did Friday’s win, and the 64-27 win Aug. 25 over Tri-Center, help?
“I thought we saw really pretty good quarterback play,” said Harris. “Guys that live in the pocket well can extend the play with their legs but really throw the ball well down the field and scan. We’re going to get that from Kuemper and Underwood, and for sure Treynor. And we’re young and we changed some things up a little bit, so we know what we’re good at and what we need to work on.”
The Vikings set the tone early with a 42-yard interception return, when Luke Sternberg picked off Bulldog quarterback Grady Jeppesen to put the Vikes up 7-0 just 32 seconds into the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Bulldogs fumbled at their own 22, and Sam Sturm picked up the loose ball. Camden Soukup handed off to Sternberg two plays later and after a 4-yard run, it was 13-0, and this was less than a minute into the game.
“We tried to set the tone with our speed and physicality and I thought our kids did that,” said Harris. “We were able to get a pick-six on the first series on defense, turn around and got a forced fumble on a kickoff and we were able to put that in. Some strong momentum to start the game and I credit the guys to sticking to the game plan.”
Soukup connected with Kayden Baxter on a 54-yard touchdown to make it 20-0 after the first quarter, Sternberg added a 65-yard touchdown and it was Soukup to Gavin Newcome for a 13yard touchdown reception in the end zone to establish the 35-0 halftime lead.
Soukup completed to Baxter for a 32-yard touchdown reception for the 41-0 lead after three quarters.
Riverside got on the board late, with Jaxon Gordon pitching to Jeppesen for the 20-yard touchdown run to spoil the Viking shutout with 5:36 left in the game.
Sternberg ended with 114 total yards, including 89 in the ground and two touchdowns by the run. Soukup finished with 234 total yards, with three of his eight completions going for touchdowns and 161 total yards.
Jeppesen finished with 159 total yards, including 122 passing on a 13-of-20 night and the touchdown run. Gordon had 87 yards rushing.
“Between Jeppesen and Gordon, who’s much improved and I thought ran really hard, between those two we wanted to condense the field and not let them have too much space,” said Harris. “We wanted to put our guys in position to make plays.
“Between Camden and Luke, they commanded it, but it starts with our guys up front,” he said. “The offensive line got the job done.”