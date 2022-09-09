Griswold came out ready to make their home debut Friday hoping to highlight the work they’ve put in thus far this season.
East Mills had met a tough physical opponent last week in Lenox, and was ready to take command of the Tigers' field. Early on East Mills displayed their teams strengths as an older faster more physical team, putting seven points on the board with 9:15 to go in the first quarter.
The Wolverines continually picked up momentum during the entire first half. Davis McGrew for the Wolverines intercepted the ball and runs it in for another 6 points. The point after attempt is good for a 14-0 score with 7:41 to go in the first quarter.
The tigers struggled with a number of small slips ups and errors the first half as they battled to find their rhythm. Those errors cost them in total points scored by their opponents, allowing East mills to end the half 53-0, Wolverines.
The second half of Friday night’s match up between these two eight-man teams brought some new names onto the field for East Mills. In a post-game interview Griswold head coach Chase Wallace told me he asked his players “How bad do you actually want this? It’s time to play like you want it bad enough to make it happen out there.”
Griswold adjusted internally and came out the second half ready to match the new rotation of East mills players, and that they did.
Griswold’s Johnson, Wyman, and Wilson connected and made incredible progress in the fourth quarter. Zane Johnson puts up Griswold’s first 6 with 11:03 to go in the fourth quarter. Griswold continues to press East Mills and challenge themselves to stick with the stride they found and as a result put another touchdown bringing their score to 14. East Mills scored again late, bringing the game final to be 65-14, Wolverines.
After the game huddles both coaches were eager to share about their experiences on the field tonight. East Mills head coach Claude Lang started by compliment Griswold as they young team they are.
“I really encourage Griswold’s players and staff to keep their heads up and stay focused. As a young team it’s gonna be tough but they are the team of the future if they stick it out."
As for his team's performance, “I am pleased with how we played tonight. We’re a fast team and that showed early on. After our halftime adjustments it was clear we had some players that couldn’t stand up to the momentum Griswold was gaining.”
East Mills coaching staff notes next week’s meet-up against CAM won’t come easy. “We will need a good solid couple days of practice to prepare us for what’s ahead!”
Wallace noted many moments of small inconsistent errors.
“You know there wasn’t one major glaring continual issue. One play we’d leave a hole wide open and then the next we would miss a snap… things like that," he said. "So (we’ve) just have to really work on all the inconsistencies and cut those errors down more each week!”
In sharing the compliments and encouragement spoken over the Tigers Team from the East Mills coach, Wallace responds, “Yeah, that’s very encouraging to hear. We respect East Mills and their talent and (they are) an older team. We don’t like to use our youth as an excuse but we are a young.”
In terms of advice to stay focused as being noted by East Mills as a team of the future, Wallace said, “We are going do just that, keep our head down, keep pushing forward until we can all see the consistency and progress on the field and in points on the board.”