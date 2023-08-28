Season Championship night at Shelby County Speedway did not disappoint race fans, a beautiful night for racing that saw 100 cars checked in in our six classes of action.
We started the first heat at 7 p.m. and finished at 9:45 p.m. ... a perfect night with class championships on the line, and in the Sorensen Equipment IMCA Late Models the feature event was stacked with great competitors.
After a furious start by Brett Hopp, Kale Kosiski slipped into the lead and went on to the win over Zach Zeitner, Cade Richards , Brett Hopp, and finishing in fifth was Sterling Perkins of Omaha, who raced his way to the SCS Late Model Championship in an exciting feature event.
In the Sport Compact Class, Shannon Mahlberg picked up the feature win over Kolby Sabin, who became the Compact SCS Champion. Third place went to Justin Reed forth to Caine Malhberg and fifth place to Trent Reed.
In the KNOD Hobby Stocks Jason Fusselman went to the front and never looked back picking up the win over the return of Chuck Madden Jr. to the Hobby Stock class. Jeff Fink finished in third place and the Hobby Championship for himself. Dayton Ullrich to fourth and Audubon’s Colby Christensen was in fifth place.
In the Keast Motors Sport Mod Class, Corey Madden found his way to the front and went on to win over Dylan Petersen who also became track Champion, Cody Olsen finished in third after starting 12th and Chase Monson forth and Jim Blazina rounded out the top five.
In the Pitts Chiropractic Modifieds, Shane Demay battled his way to victory over a charging Dylan Sillman Crain Reetz Trey Kline and Bub Lerette in the top five positions.
In the Pizza Ranch Stock Cars Audubon’s Mike Albertsen battled his way into the lead and held on winning over Tyson Partridge who had an impressive showing in second place Dustin Reeh finishing in third place Mike Stapleton in forth and Mike Nichols in fifth place. However, Nichols picked up another Track Championship at SCS.
Congratulations to all of our Track Champions. With the regular season being over. But we are not done.
Coming up our Special “Cyclone Classic” Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9. We will have 410 Sprint Cars ($4000 to win Friday / $10,000 to win on Saturday) and IMCA Race Saver 305 Sprints ($1500 to win Friday and $3000 to win Saturday). In addition, the 31st Annual Tiny Lund Memorial will be coming up Friday and Saturday Sept. 22-23. Mark it on your calendar. Don’t miss these shows. More details to come on this soon.