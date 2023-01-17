ANITA – A back-and-forth game was just that well into the second half of Monday's non-conference girls' basketball battle pitting CAM vs. ACGC.
After trailing most of the first three quarters, the Cougars finally got the go-ahead basket on Eva Steffensen's feed from Reese Snyder for the 25-23 lead. But the home team could never get more than a couple points' lead until Meredith Rich began her clutch game at the line.
Rich ended going 6-for-8 at the line in the final five minutes of the game, and finished 7-for-10 for the game, to help the Cougars come up with the 41-37 win.
Eva Steffensen's performance in the clutch – she ended with a game-high 20 points – also helped, as she forced several turnovers and grabbed a couple of big rebounds.
ACGC had led by as much as nine, with Shay Lemke providing the bucket that gave the Chargers their largest lead at 17-8 midway through the second quarter. But the Chargers began misfiring, as Steffensen sank a pair of free throws and and Rich drained a long field goal to cut the deficit to 17-12.
There were a few lead changes early in the second half before CAM finally got control of the game.
"CAM's a pretty solid team and they've got some really good players," said Charger coach Brad Baudler. They hit some timely shots and we gave up some easier looks down low that we didn't like. We didn't score as well as we could in the third quarter and that hurt us, but that's the type of game you have to play ... make it ugly and still find a way in the end."
ACGC didn't have a player in double figures, but Sophie Dorsey had a team-high nine points and Reagan Carney added eight. The CAM girls are now 9-4, while ACGC fell to 6-5.
BOYS GAME
ACGC gave up a small lead early, as CAM rallied to tie the game at 10-apiece early in the second quarter of the boys' game.
The Chargers didn't give up the lead again.
It took two minutes to charge from that tie to a 21-10 lead, and the Cougars never got closer than six the rest of the half. Once the Chargers mounted a second-half opening run, the game was never really close to getting to within single digits again, as they won out 63-46 over the Cougars.
Cougar sophomore Chase Spieker tied the game on a bucket to make it 10-all in the opening seconds of the second quarter. From there, the Chargers took control with an 11-0 run, with Nate Chance draining a three, back-to-back baskets by Lance Bunde, and Noah Kading scoring off an assist by Brock Littler before Bunde ran the length of the floor off a loose-ball turnover.
CAM coach Ian Hunt said turnovers and a suspect transition defense hurt his team's chances. It didn't help that team members Seth Hensley and Ryan Bower were nursing injuries.
"They ran the floor well, but you can't give up that many turnovers or that many transition baskets and win a game. It's just not going to happen," said Hunt. "We were missing (Hensley and Bower) but that's not an excuse; the next guy has to step up."
Sam Foreman, who ended with a game-high 18 points, scored to pull the Cougars to within six at 22-16, but a 6-2 run by the Chargers made it 28-18 at half.
That provided a springboard for the visitors' second-half put-the-game-away performance. The dagger came when Chance forced a turnover on the baseline under the Cougar basket and scored on the just-ahead-of-the-buzzer jumper.
Bunde ended with 15 points for ACGC (9-4), while Kading added 15 and Chance added 12. CAM (6-5) also had Spieker in double figures with 12.
CAM – the girls' only played at Paton-Churdan Tuesday – plays at Exira-EHK on Friday. ACGC hosted Ogden Tuesday and will play at Panorama on Friday.