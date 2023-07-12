Atlantic pitcher Riley Wood was one of five Hawkeye Ten Conference athletes honored as unanimous all-conference softball selections, in results announced this week.
Wood, a junior and second-year starter, went 16-7 on the year in the circle with a 1.75 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 146 innings. On the other side of the dish, she had 29 hits, 15 for extra bases, with 11 RBIs.
Joining Wood on the first team all-conference were Ava Rush at shortstop and Lila Wiederstein as catcher.
Rush, a senior, stole 26 bases on the year and had a .352 average at the plate, with 44 hits and 10 RBI. Wiederstein, a freshman, was a leader on both sides of the plate, and was effective in throwing out would-be base stealers, while on offense she had five home runs as part of her .375 batting average.
Other unanimous selections for the Trojans were Clarinda's Kaylah Degase and Jerzee Knight, Glenwood's Alli Kontz and Creston's Neveah Randall.
Second-team choices for the Trojans were Zoey Kirchhoff, Claire Schroder and Makenna Schroeder, all freshmen. Claire Pellett, a junior, was an honorable mention choice.
All-Hawkeye Ten Conference softball
First team
Atlantic: Ava Rush, Lila Wiederstein, Riley Wood**. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kaci Peter. Clarinda: Kaylah Degase**, Jerzee Knight**. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Avery Heller. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Kierra Hocstein, Alexis Narmi. Creston: Ava Adamson, Jersey Foote, Daile Keeler, Neveah Randall**. Glenwood: Sarah Kolle, Alli Koontz**. Shenandoah: Jenna Burdoff.
** – denotes unanimous selection
Second team
Atlantic: Zoey Kirchhoff, Claire Schroder, Makenna Schroeder. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Kaylie Diercksen. Clarinda: Mila Kuhns, Lylly Merrill, Ryplee Sunderman. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Gracie Hays. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Jeesica McMartin. Creston: Taryn Freerickson, Mila Kuhns. Denison-Schleswig: Ashlyn Herrig, Kiana Schulz. Glenwood: Brynn Schrock. Harlan: Ellie Ineson. Red Oak: Jaydin Lindsay. Shenandoah: Lynnae Green.
Honorable mention
Atlantic: Claire Pellett. Carroll Kuemper Catholic: Ellie Sibbel. Clarinda: Brynn Isaacson. Council Bluffs Lewis Central: Alyssa Griffin, Haylee Wilcox. Council Bluffs St. Albert: Katelynn Hendricks. Creston: Keely Coen, Sophie Hagle. Denison-Schleswig: Claire Leinen. Glenwood: Faith Weber. Harlan: Ella Plagman. Red Oak: Tymberlee Bentley, Merced Ramirez. Shenandoah: Kylie Foutch, Caroline Rogers.