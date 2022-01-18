RED OAK – A couple of Atlantic girls’ basketball players and the Trojans’ assistant coach, Cole Renken, had a bet prior to Tuesday’s junior varsity game vs. Red Oak.
With only a few fans having yet trickled into the Red Oak gymnasium just ahead of tipoff of the preliminary two-quarter game, the bet was that if there were at least five fans sitting on the far side bleachers, Renken would win the bet.
Renken had to talk a couple of Atlantic fans into helping him out, but he won what was essentially a fun bet.
That was the only thing the girls didn’t win on this night. This contest vs. Red Oak was all Trojans.
They scored the first 12 points of the game, with all five starters – Paytn Harter, Aubrey Guyer, Jada Jensen, and seniors Aspen Niklasen and Malena Woodward – getting into the books before the Tigers broke the scoring ice. That set the tone, and the Trojans cruised to an easy 57-24 victory in Red Oak.
The Trojans’ press in the first quarter forced multiple turnovers, which were turned into points. Coach Dan Vargason pulled the press off early, but multiple other defenses still held the Tigers in check the entire game as he was able to substitute freely starting late in the second quarter.
Vargason was quick to contrast Tuesday’s effort with that of a night earlier, a 64-34 loss to Harlan in which the Trojans were competitive early before Harlan went on a 22-4 run in the second quarter to take control.
“What we wanted to do (Monday), we came out and played a good first quarter, and the wheels fell off and Harlan’s a good team,” he said. “Tonight, we wanted to come out, set the tone early and build on (the lead) and I thought we did. We switched to a 1-3-1 (zone) and back to a 2-3 by half.
“The thing that makes me the most happy was we were better with our passes. We moved the ball with more purpose and we looked inside a little more.”
The game was 22-7 after the first quarter and 43-14 at halftime. Jada Jensen scored a game-high 17, with only two coming in limited minutes in the second half. Paytn Harter had 10, while Aubrey Guyer and Madison Huddleson each with eight.
Eight Trojans scored on the night, with Aspen Niklasen and Jade Harter each with four, and Malena Woodward, Kiera Olson and Abby Richter each with two.
“It was giving other girls more opportunities,” said Vargason, who had his 13-player bench emptied before halfway through the fourth quarter. “They were taking advantage of it ... and it was great to see. The big two for me were Maddie Huddleson and Jade Harter, who hit some big shots including one right before half.”
The Trojans improved to 5-10 overall, 3-5 Hawkeye Ten Conference, and will play Grand View Christian of Des Moines Thursday, as part of a boy-girl doubleheader. The Thunder play their home games at Faith Baptist College.
Many statewide know Grand View Christian for their top-ranked boys’ team, but the girls, despite a 5-7 record, pose a unique challenge as well, said Vargason.
“They’re going to play hard and physical,” he said. “They’re going to be one of those teams that hit you in the mouth and you’ve got to be able to withstand that and play physical. Hopefully, we can use our physicality to get to the rim and get some (baskets).”