SHENANDOAH – When their originally-scheduled meet at Logan-Magnolia was postponed due to rain, the Atlantic cross country team had a decision to make.
Wait until Thursday to go to Logan and run at the Panthers’ meet, or quickly find a new meet and see what happens.
The choice Dan Vargason and his team made was clearly a good one.
Running her first race of the season, Ava Rush took home an impressive 19-second victory and four others finished in the top 17 as the Trojan girls took home a nice second-place finish, edging Clarinda by one point, 48-49.
On the boys side, with two top-five finishes and three others in the top 17 to edge Clarinda, 55-56, for the team championship.
A nice night all the way around for Atlantic cross country.
“An impressive win for Ava,” said Vargason of Rush, a junior who also has been competing in volleyball. “Her first night out on the course, she wins convincingly. She’s worked hard and deserved to win.”
The Trojans decided to run Tuesday night instead of wait until Thursday because Rush was going to be with the volleyball team that night at the ADM Invitational.
Rush, who was unranked as of the newly-released Iowa Track and Cross Country Coaches’ rankings issued Wednesday, is sure to get a strong look the next time around, particularly since she came in 19 seconds ahead of Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, who was ranked second in Class 2A this week, as well as Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman and Kaia Bieker, both ranked in the top 30 in Class 3A.
Even if they had waited, there was a good No. 2 runner that would have stepped up, that being sophomore Claire Pellett, who came in fourth with a time of 21:43.75.
Belle Berg (11th, 23:38.89), Hailey Huffman (24:39.98) and Faith Altman (24:52.43) were the others in the top 5, while Mariah Huffman and Claire Weiderstein were the other two in the top 7, finishing 20th and 22nd, respectively.
The Cyclones won the girls’ team title with 32 points, thanks to all five scoring runners in the top 10.
On the boys side, Drew Engler’s third place finish paced the Trojans to third. Engler’s time was 18:10.32, beating out Clarinda’s Kyle Wagoner in a sprint to the finish.
Zane Berg was fifth with a time of 18:22.93, while Tyrell Williams was 14th (19:31.84), Nathan Pobanz 16th (19:48.96) and Alex Sonntag 17th (19:50.35). Isaac Altman and Mason McFadden rounded out the top 7 for Atlantic.
Vargason was particularly pleased at how his Nos. 3 through 5 runners responded after the first mile.
“They were a little slow early, but they really picked it up the last two miles,” he said, noting that their performances proved to be the difference in a tight race with Clarinda and third-place Harlan.
Cyclone senior Tyler Shelton, who recently moved in from North Carolina, won the individual title.
The Trojans are off until next Tuesday, when they go to the Clarinda Invitational.