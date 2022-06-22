BASEBALL
CAM splits in Des Moines: The Cougars played a pair of games in Des Moines, losing 7-0 to Class 3A state-ranked West Delaware before coming back to claim a 6-5 win over Grand View Christian.
The game vs. West Delaware was played at Principal Park, where the Hawks used a six-run third inning to take control of the contest. In the nightcap at Cowine Sports Complex, the Cougars got a home run from Seth Hensley to pick up the win.
CAM, the No. 10 team in Class 1A, is now 16-2 on the year.
ACGC 15, Exira-EHK 5: The top of the lineup for the Chargers set the table, and the rest of the team had plenty of contributions as they pushed past the Spartans Tuesday night in Elk Horn.
Brock Littler, Tegan Slaybaugh and Miles Kading combined for nine runs on nine hits to power the Chargers in this non-conference contest. Kading added three RBI while Charlie Crawford had four on the night.
The Spartans were held to four hits, but drew nine walks and had six batters hit by inexperienced Charger pitchers. Still, the Spartans couldn't take advantage, falling behind 8-1 after two innings. Tyler Kingery led the hit parade with two hits and ab RBI.
Dane Paulsen took the loss for Exira-EHK, striking out seven and walking three in five innings of work. Noah Kading picked up the victory for ACGC, with four strikeouts, three walks and two hits allowed in 4-1/3 innings of work.
Audubon 12, Logan-Magnolia 8: A night after surviving a late rally to beat Missouri Valley 15-14, Audubon got offensive one again, scoring three or more runs in three different innings in a big win over the Panthers Tuesday night.
The Wheelers pounded out 13 hits, with Jay Remsburg and Braden Wessel each having three. Gavin Smith had four RBIs,
Lo-Ma did have a 4-1 lead after 1-1/2 innings, but the Wheelers took the lead for good in the bottom of the second with a four-spot, adding another run in the third and then four in the fourth to put a little distance between them and the Panthers.
Cooper Nielsen pitched 3-1/3 innings of relief to get the win, striking out four while giving up seven hits and four earned Panther runs.
AHSTW 10, Missouri Valley 5: The Vikings picked up their fourth win of the year with an upset of the Big Reds, building a 10-1 lead after five innings and holding on for the win.
Nick Denning had two of the team's seven hits, but the Vikings drew six walks and took advantage of three Big Reds errors to to cash in with runs. Jacob Coon had a pair of RBIs.
Denning picked up the win, giving up a run on two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings of work.
Underwood 12, Riverside 2: Seven Eagnel runs in the bottom of the third inning was the one that blew this Western Iowa Conference game open, and although the Bulldogs got a pair back in the top of the fourth, they could draw no closer.
Kyler Rieken and Keaten Rieken each had RBI singles in the inning to account for the Bulldogs' lone scores on the night.
SOFTBALL
West Monona 4, Griswold 3: The Tigers fell just short Tuesday night at Mondamin. Karly Millikan was in the circle, striking out three while allowing seven hits. Millikan blasted two doubles and Abby Gohlinghorst also had two hits and an RBI.
Grand View Christian 10, CAM 0: The Thunder used a five-run second inning to take command of a non-conference softball contest Tuesday in Des Moines. The Cougars were held to just a single hit and two walks on the afternoon.
Logan-Magnolia 4, Audubon 1: The rematch was much closer between the hosting Wheelers and Class 2A's eighth-ranked Panthers, but the visitors held on for the Western Iowa Conference win Tuesday night.
Victoria Asmus' RBI single to score Addie Hocker in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the Wheelers to avoid the shutout. Hocker had two of the Wheelers' four hits.
Underwood 12, Riverside 4: Adaline Martens and Markely Yanes each had two hits for the Lady Dawgs, and six others in the starting lineup had a hit apiece, but the team only cashed in on four runs in a Western Iowa Conference loss to the Eagles Tuesday night in Oakland.
Ayla Richardson had a pair of RBIs.