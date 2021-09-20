GRISWOLD – Friday night was the Griswold Tigers homecoming game against the Stanton Vikings.
The evening started with the coronation for the the winners of the homecoming court. The 2021 king and queen titles were awarded to seniors Alex Hartman and Grace Cook. Seniors Walker Brosam and Brenna Rossell were named Prince and Princess as well. After the ceremony the Tigers took the field ready for a fight.
Griswold’s defense has continued to show improvements during the last few games of this season. Their offensive line has kept quarterbacks Kamron Brownlee and Peyton Cook safe in the pocket, allowing them enough time to make excellent completions with both their receivers and running backs as well as give them space to run the ball safely themselves when necessary.
Brownlee was able to make multiple connections throughout the night with Zane Johnson, allowing the Tigers to push down the field quickly and effectively. Despite their best efforts to keep the Vikings from scoring, the Tigers were down 38-0 at the end of the first half.
The Tigers came out in the second half incredibly determined to get points on the board. Brownlee put number 21, freshman Nick Jennum’s, exceptional receiving skills on full display for the rest of the night.
Jennum finally got the Tigers a touchdown in the third quarter after receiving a 35 yard pass from Brownlee while barely keeping his feet in bounds to get the goal. Griswold used this momentum to get a second touchdown, again by Jennum, near the end of the fourth quarter. Brownlee completed a pass to Jennum, which he ran in 45 yards to get their final touchdown of the night.
The crowd roared with cheers despite significantly trailing behind the Vikings. The Tigers never gave up the entire night. They continued to fight for every play and held the Vikings back from scoring again. In the end, Stanton took the win with a final score of 60-12.
Despite having such a young team, mostly comprised of freshmen and sophomores, athletic trainer Heath Larsen sees a brighter future for this team.
“I think the biggest thing for this group of kids is just positivity and mental toughness. Every game we have continued to make positive strides and as we continue to move forward we can see those improvements,” said Larsen.
“A lot of the time five or six out of the eight players on the field are freshman, which is no excuse, but there is a lot of on the go learning happening right now. The kids are continuing to make the right moves forward which is all we can ask for,” Larsen continued.
The Tigers have shown that they keep getting better with each game. If they continue to show improvements like they did tonight, they will put up an excellent fight against East Union this week.