AVOCA – On a windy Tuesday afternoon at Avoca Golf Course, the CAM boys’ golf team won a triangular meet with hosting AHSTW and Exira-EHK.
Freshman Chase Jahde, in his first varsity meet, took medalist honors with a 42 for the nine-hole meet, six-over par. Teammate Seth Hensley was co-runner-up medalist with a 48. They, along with the other runner-up medalist, Trey Petersen of Exira-EHK, were the only two golfers on the afternoon to shoot under 50.
Petersen’s 48 paced the Spartans to a second-place finish with a 237, behind CAM’s 193. Second golfer in for the Spartans was Davis Larsen with a 57, which was good for sixth place.
AHSTW finished third with Nate Jorgensen leading the way with a 60, placing him ninth.
The only two golfers on the course on the afternoon came from CAM. Reese Snyder, a state qualifier last year, had a 57 while Mady McKee shot a 61.