ATLANTIC – Nishna Hills Golf Club held its 2023 Mens’ & Ladies’ Championships on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30 with 53 players participating. The men’s championship group played 18 holes Saturday and 27 holes Sunday, while other flights played 18 holes on Sunday.
Rob Langfelt won the Tournament Championship Flight for the fourth time, winning with a score of even par (174). He was one stroke ahead of Andrew Martin. Rounding out the top five were Matt Gross (189), Gage Gross (190) and Mike Martin (190).
The other results were as follows:
Open Flight 1: John Petersen 77, Trevan Hansen 80, Frank Saddlemire 82, Brett Nichols 86.
Open Flight 2: Steve Wallingford 90, Brett Nichols 92, Mike Andersen 94, Craig Renaud 94.
Seniors Flight 1: Chuck Smith 74, Scott Schoenrock 76, Jim Shannon 76.
Seniors Flight 2: Doug Williams 87, Jerry Martin 89, Mark Christianson 91.
Super Seniors Flight: Dave Hansen 76, Bob Sweeney 77, Rich Hansen 80, Dave Hannasch 82, Mark Jesperson 83.
Ladies – Open: Megan Burg 85, Stacie Linfor 98.
Ladies – Senior: Sherri lark 95, Barb Jorgensen 96.