Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.