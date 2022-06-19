ACGC Tournament: Audubon posted a 2-1 day and brought home third place at the ACGC Tournament, giving coach Eric Borkowski his 100th career win in the process.
The Wheelers began with a 22-1 win over Panorama, pounding out 15 hits in the rout. The game ran longer than usual due to lengthy at-bats for the Wheelers, including a seven-run first and 13-run sixth inning, the latter building on a 9-0 lead.
Mattie Nielsen went 2-for-5 with a home run while driving in three runs, while Jordan Mulford added five RBIs on two hits. Hannah Thygesen, Kylee Hartl, Addie Hocker, Michelle Brooks, Victoria Asmus and Alexis Obermeier all had two RBIs.
In the semifinals against MVAOCOU, Hocker stole home in the first inning to put the Wheleers up 1-0, and Brooks had a solo home run with two outs in the fourth to add to the lead. It wasn’t enough, as the Rams had a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, then the Wheeler defense broke down and allowed five unearned runs in an eventual 8-2 loss.
The Wheelers took the bronze-medal game, 13-5, where Hocker hit and double, and Kali Irlmeier and Obermeier each had a pair of RBIs.
ACGC picked up its first win of the year with a 14-5 win over Boyer Valley, sandwiched between a first-round loss to Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-5) and a 6-4 loss to Southwest Valley in the fifth-place game.
Treynor defeated MCAOCOU 14-0 to win the championship.
Griswold Invitational: The Tigers went 1-1 on the afternoon, dropping a 9-3 game to Exira-EHK before rebounding to beat Mount Ayr 7-1.
The Spartans took an early lead and the Tigers, limited to four hits off some strong pitching effort by Macy Emgarten, never caught up. Karly Millikan had an RBI single, while Brenna Rossell scored twice.
Exira-EHK went on to go 2-0 on the day, scoring a 5-3 win over Mount Ayr in its final game. Makenzie Riley had a home run and three RBIs, while Alisa Partridge had three hits and scored all three times. Emgarten struck out 12.
Griswold later rebounded with its win over Mount Ayr. The Tigers had nine hits in the outing as Rossell hit a double and a single with two RBIs and scored and a run. Wiechman and Abby Gohlinghorst each had two singles with Gohlinghorst bringing in a run and scoring once.
Millikan earned the win in the circle, allowing just three hits while striking out two.
Fort Dodge Invitational: Atlantic went 1-3 on the weekend at the star-studded Fort Dodge Invitational, one of the state’s most prestigious 16-team tournaments.
The Trojans won their only game of the weekend in Saturday’s opener, a 7-6 win over Iowa Class 4A No. 15 Sioux City Heelan, before dropping a hard-fought 7-6 contest to Fort Dodge St. Edmond in the 13th-place game. The Trojans had a 6-2 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but the Class 1A No. 12 Gaels came back to score four times in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game, then scored the winning run in the fifth.
The results were better than a rough outing on Friday, where the Trojans were limited to eight hits against two of the state’s best: A tournament-opening 11-0 loss to Class 3A No. 3 Williamsburg, in a rematch of a state tournament game from a year ago, and 13-3 to Central Springs, the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
In the Central Springs game, Jada Jensen had a three-run home run in the top of the first inning after two straight base hits, but the Trojans were held to just two hits after that.
Martensdale-St. Marys Invitational: AHSTW moved its record to 15-5 on the year after winning two of three games at the Martensdale-St. Marys Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Vikes never trailed in its wins over Webster City (10-3) and Essex (12-0). A nine-run fourth inning did in the team in a 15-6 loss to the host Blue Devils.
In the loss to M-SM, the Lady Vikes had five players produce a pair of hits each, including Ally Meyers, Graycen Partlow, Natalie Hagadon, Loralei Wahling and Grace Porter, but only produced six runs. Five errors hurt their cause. Partlow had two RBIs.
Against Essex, the Lady Vikes drew six walks and got three RBIs by Porter.