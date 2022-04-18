ATLANTIC – Despite the final score, there were good things coach Matt Smith saw in his Atlantic boys’ soccer team’s 10-0 loss Monday night to Glenwood.
The Rams’ coaching staff apparently saw the progress being made as well, and Smith communicated that to his team shortly after the game ended.
“He (Rams’ head coach Courtney Lovato) just said ... that our growth from one year is a lot better, and at times we moved the ball better,” said Smith. “He was impressed and he knows his team’s talented. I was happy with our kids. Our conference is tough.”
Indeed, the Rams showed why they are the 12th-ranked team in the state, with just a tight 1-0 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central marring their fine record.
Once again, Tyrell Williams had a good game inside the goalie’s box, but the Rams were able to connect on some fine passing of their own, with a free kick in the 10th minute beginning the onslaught.
Perhaps the Trojans’ best chance came late in the first half, with forward Gershon Segura dishing off to Tristan Mathiesen who fired in. The shot deflected off the Glenwood goalkeeper’s hands and drifted right.
The game-ending goal came in the 62nd minute.
The Trojans are battling some injuries and illnesses, and hope to be back at or near full strength in time for Friday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference road game against Carroll Kuemper Catholic.