ATLANTIC – This is how you’re supposed to celebrate your 50th anniversary of softball.
Forget the cake and ice cream, there was plenty of goodies to go around with a come-from-behind 5-4 win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic before using a dominant pitching performance from eighth-grader Zoey Kirchhoff to upend Iowa Class 3A No. 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central.
Against Kuemper, coach Terry Hinzmann remarked: “That first inning was a little shaky for us. We didn’t play very well, making some mental mistakes and errors but the nice thing about it was Riley (Wood) was able to minimize an inning that could have gotten away from us really early, giving up just four runs.”
Kuemper jumped out to the early 4-0 lead before the Trojans countered with four runs on two hits. Lila Wiederstein’s sacrifice fly brought in the tying run, and that’s how things stood until the seventh inning.
It was there that Claire Pellett scored from second base on a throwing error. She had a two-out single and stole second before Zoey Kirchhoff’s grounder was misplayed by the Knights’ infield and the ball sailed behind first base.
Wood had the win, with seven strikeouts while walking just two.
“Claire coming across and pulling that one out allowed us to stay at the top of the conference which was one of the goals coming into today.”
In the nightcap, Kirchhoff was terrific, striking out 11 Midgets on the night while keeping their hitters off balance. That included getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second, which in the end was probably E-LC’s best chance to do serious damage.
“I don’t think she had the best game the first one, but she let that go and pitched a stellar game against (E-LC), which was one of the other goals going into today,” said Hinzmann. “I thought she got stronger as the game went on and the pitches got more accurate and sharp as the inning started to mount.”
Ava Bruckner had an RBI single in the second inning to plate Atlantic’s first run. The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 in the top of the fifth when Jada Jensen reached on an error to drive in a run with the bases loaded, and Madison Huddleson followed with an RBI single to increase the lead to 3-0.
That was more than enough to withstand the Midgets lone run in the top of the sixth.
Prior to the game, the Trojans inducted a pair of pioneers into the Softball Hall of Fame: Mel Allen and Karen (Hoffmann) Oller. Past members of Trojan softball teams were also on hand, and the current team wore throwback-style uniforms.
Atlantic (6-2) is back in action today at their own Trojan Invitational.