Terry Hinzmann doesn’t put a whole lot of stock into the results of weekend tournaments.
Sure, one weekend tournament in particular – the Fort Dodge Invitational – gave his Atlantic softball team a chance to play tonight’s Iowa Class 3A regional final opponent, Wiliamsburg. And yes, the Trojans were beaten, 11-0 in that contest at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
But that was then.
Things have changed for the Trojans, and truth be told, the Raiders as well, in the month or so since they met.
This time, the stakes are much larger ... the right to return to Fort Dodge, this time as part of the state tournament.
For Atlantic, a win over the third-ranked Raiders means their second state trip in a row, and that’s what Hinzmann and his team will be looking for.
“We’ve seen them (Williamsburg) quite a bit, as we’ve done some scouting and I’m sure they have too. We’ve seen a lot of names that are very familiar to us.
“When we played them, we were in a bit of a transition at that point,” he continued. “We were moving around our infield and shuffling things around in the batting order, and that’s what weekend tournaments are about. Yes, they (Williamsburg) are definitely a good team, but I don’t put a lot of stock in weekend tournaments.”
After all, this time, it’s a different ball game, to use the old chiche, and all teams enter the next round 0-0. And this time, it’s Atlantic that will be looking to turn the tables on the Raiders.
Tonight’s game between Atlantic (23-14) and Willamsburg (31-10) is in Williamsburg, with a game time of 7 p.m.
SATURDAY REWIND
Williamsburg needed five innings to send Chariton to the post-season sidelines, 10-0. A four-run second inning helped create a lot of distance between the Raiders and Chargers.
The Raiders had 11 hits, including home runs by Rylee Vercande and Elle Ridgeway to help build the big lead. Junior Peyton Driscoll gave up just two hits and struck out six in getting the win.
For Atlantic against Clarinda, Hinzmann noted his team overcame five errors on defense, using nine hits on the offensive side to support starter Riley Wood.
“She did a great job of throwing strikes,” said Hinzmann. When we made errors, she didn’t get frustrated or nervous, but basically she went about her business and shut things down and came away with the victory.”
A four-run first inning helped spark the Trojan offense, and Claire Pellett stealing home in the second inning was also a highlight. Ava Rush scored three runs in a 1-2 night where she reached base twice more after being hit by a pitch.
The offensive approach was pleased the coach in the win, as has how his team continues its approach at the plate.
“I think the latter part of the season we’ve been exceptional,” he said. “The girls are doing a good job recognizing the pitches and allowing the opposing pitcher to get into trouble and force them to throw pitches that we can handle.”
THE LINES
The Trojans and Raiders also met at last year’s state tournament, with Williamsburg taking a 3-0 victory in the third-place game.
Among starters, Vercande sparks a team that has hit .345. The Raider senior has hit .459, with 11 home runs among her 24 extra-base hits (56 total) and has scored 43 runs. Shannon Finn (.449, 38 runs, 53 hits, 16 RBIs) and Ellie Ridgeway (.387 46 hits including nine home runs, 53 RBIs) are also very strong hitters.
The Raiders have stolen 124 bases in 145 attempts, and have committed 58 errors. Driscoll (16-4, 2.10 ERA, 164 strikeouts vs. 35 walks in 143-1/3 innings) and eighth-grader Jersey Metz (11-2, 3.35 ERA, 37 strikeouts vs. 16 walks) are at the top of the bullpen.
Atlantic hits .289 as a team, but has also been opportunistic. Junior Jada Jensen leads the offense with a .445 average and a .519 on-base percentage, with 49 hits, 21 for extra bases including five home runs, and 42 RBIs. Malena Woodward (.381, 32 hits including 12 doubles, 29 RBIs) and Rush (.327, 37 hits including six extra bases, 13 RBI) are the big leaders, while Zoey Kirchhoff has 23 RBIs.
The Trojans are very adept on the bases, with 138 steals and just four failed attempts. Defensively, they’ve committed 79 errors.
Kirchhoff (11-9, 2.72 ERA, 174 strikeouts vs. 34 walks) and Wood (10-4, 4.41 ERA, 69 strikeouts vs. 24 walks) will be the likely choices for starters.
For Atlantic, the key will be to play error-free on defense and support the pitchers, either Wood or Kirchhoff.
“We’ll need to be opportunistic behind our pitcher when we get the chances,” Hinzmann said. “If we can group things together and take advantage of anything we get we’ll have a chance.”