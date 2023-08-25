Griswold Triangular: Griswold got a split Thursday night, beating area rival Exira-EHK 25-11, 25-17, but falling to Lenox in three sets, 8-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Gabbie Grieman and Marissa Askeland each had eight kills for the Tigers in the win over the Spartans, while Askeland addd three aces and eight digs. For the Spartans, Riley Miller had three assists while Jaelynn Petersen had three kills.
R'Nya Kirchhoff had five kills and Grieman three against Lenox, while Carolina Arcia had 13 assists.
Exira-EHK fell to Lenox in two sets, 25-10, 25-21. Jaelynn Petersen and Taryn Petersen each landed three kills, while Brooklyn Flathers had five assists.
Des Moines Roosevelt 3, Atlantic 0: The Atlantic volleyball team fell to Des Moines Roosevelt in straight sets, 17-25, 16-25, 20-25, Thursday night in Des Moines.
Paytn Harter had five kills while Claire Schroder dealt out eight assists. Maddie Richter had four kills and seven assists.
Panorama Triangular: Audubon picked up a sweep against non-conference foes Panorama and Coon Rapids-Bayard Thursday night in Panora. The Wheelers beat the host Panthers 25-10, 25-15, with Mattie Nielsen and Harlow Miller each with eight kills and Anna Larsen landing six kills.
Against the Crusaders, the win was 25-13, 25-14. Miller had eight kills and Nielsen six kills and seven digs. Miller added two blocks.