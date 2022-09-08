IMG_4757.jpg

Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

Griswold’s Cody Dorscher kept just outside the top 10 for the first part of Thursday’s boys’ race at the Audubon Wheeler Invitational, but then pulled through late to finish eighth at Thursday’s meet.

 Brian Rathjen/NT Sports Editor

AUDUBON – Make it two top 10 finishes in a row for Cody Dorscher.

Tags

Trending Food Videos