AUDUBON – Make it two top 10 finishes in a row for Cody Dorscher.
The Griswold sophomore is shaping up to be the school’s finest runner, at least on the boys’ side, since the mid-2010s and the school’s glory days of cross country, and he did so against some good larger schools.
His latest finish was a strong eighth-place showing at the Wheeler Invitational Thursday at the Audubon Golf & Country Club. He came in at 19:44.8 to medal, running roughly a 6:22-mile’s pace.
“The wind was nice and it definitely helped out, but the hills were long and steep, and it was a pain,” said Dorscher, who finished ninth at the Treynor Invitational earlier in the week.
So what helps with the pain?
“Drinking water all day. The day before and the day off,” he said. “And, I just imagine I’m pulling ropes up the hills and stride out going down the hills.”
Coach Matt Spunaugle had a full team for the second meet in a row, and came home with a fourth-place finish out of five teams that scored with 106 points, 29 ahead of Carroll Kuemper Catholic.
Nollan Smith was 27th, Brayden Lockwood was 29th, Holden Jensen 45th and Tosh Feltner 52nd.
“The boys are working really hard, and our lone girls’ runner (Josie Millikan) was three minutes faster than she was at Treynor,” said Spunaugle. “This is a hilly course and had a lot of challenges.”
Host Audubon’s Stefi Beisswenger sprained her ankle about midway through the course, trailing eventual meet winner Lindsey Sonderman of Harlan but well ahead of IKM-Manning’s Emily Albertsen.
“She was locked into second place and that wasn’t going to change. That just happens. Ankles get turned and that’s part of life,” said Dammel, hopeful that Beisswenger will be back into competition at next Tuesday’s AHSTW Invitational. “We’ll see how she feels. If it’s a little tender (Tuesday), we’ll hold her out.”
The rest of his runners competed well. Eli Deist was in at 23:22 for 37th place, while Mason Steckler turned in a 43rd place finish at 24:08. Madison Burr was 33rd and Kari Graeve 36th on the girls’ side.