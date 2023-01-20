CLARINDA — Atlantic wrestlers picked up one of the team’s signature wins of the season with a 39-34 win over 16th-ranked Glenwood Thursday night.
A 64-9 victory over Clarinda completed the sweep.
The Trojans, who came in to the dual ranked 21st in the latest IAwrestle rankings, got their biggest wins against the Rams from Easton O’Brien, who claimed his 100th victory, and – in his varsity debut – Donovan Hedrington.
O’Brien, the 138-pound two-time state qualifier, returned from a leg injury and showed little rust as he pinned Thaine Williamson in 1:16. Hedrington, at 160 pounds, caught the Rams’ Scott Reed in a left cradle to score his pin in 3:43.
Both teams picked up seven wins, but the Rams forfeited at 106 and Trojans picked up five pins to the Rams’ four. The Trojans’ other pins came from Braxton Hass (113), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Brenden Casey (182). A Tyson O’Brien decision at 145 was the other Trojan win.
In the dual against Clarinda, the Trojans picked up pins from Easton O’Brien, Armstrong, Sorensen and Jaydn Cox (132), plus a nice 11-4 win by Nathan Keiser at 195 pounds. Armstrong fought back from being thrown on his back early to secure the pin about midway through the third period.
The Trojans now focus on the John J. Harris Invitational today and Saturday.
Clarinda Quadrangular
Thursday, Jan. 19, at Clarinda
Atlantic 39, Glenwood 34
126: Briten Maxwell (Glen) maj. dec. Josh Hass 19-9. 132: Matt Beem (Glen) pinned Jaydn Cox 1:21. 138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Thaine Williamson 1:16. 145: Tyson O’Brien (Atl) dec. Trevor Hargens 7-3. 152: Tate Mayberry (Atl) pinned Tanner O’Brien 1:07. 160: Donovan Hedrington (Atl) pinned Scott Reed 3:43. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Austin Wear 2:51. 182: Brenden Casey (Atl) pinned Jacob Aust 1:32. 195: CJ Carter (Glen) pinned Nathan Keiser 2:51. 220: Mason Koehler (Glen) dec. Miles Mundorf 7-4. 285: Trent Patton (Glen) pinned Evan Sorensen 2:00. 106: Taye Jordan (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Braxton Hass (Alt) pinned Hunter Codney 3:02. 120: Vincent Mayberry (Glen) dec. Aiden Smith 8-4.
Atlantic 64, Clarinda 9
138: Easton O’Brien (Atl) pinned Ryan Skeripski 0:40. 145: Tyson O’Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 152: Tanner O’Brien (Atl) won by forfeit. 160: Leland Woodruff (Cla) dec. Donovan Hedrington 9-3. 170: Jarrett Armstrong (Atl) pinned Dominick Polsley 4:49. 182: Karson Downey (Cla) dec. Brenden Casey 5-0. 195: Nathan Keiser (Atl) dec. Jaxon Miers 11-4. 220: Jase Wilmes (Cla) dec. Miles Mundorf 3-0. 285: Evan Sorensen (Atl) pinned Bryson Harris 1:25. 106: Braxton Hass (Atl) won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Smith (Atl) won by forfeit. 120: Josh Hass (Atl) won by forfeit. 126: D’artagnan Hansen (Atl) won by forfeit. 132: Jadyn Cox (Atl) pinned Landen Carson 1:58.