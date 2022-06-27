Atlantic native Ryan Hawkins will be taking his game to Toronto.
Hawkins, the former Trojan multi-sport standout who had an outstanding basketball career at Northwest Missouri State before transferring for a successful season at Creighton University his final year of eligibility, has signed with the Raptors to play in the NBA Summer League.
The announcement was made by the Creighton men's basketball team on both its Facebook and Twitter social media accounts.
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs July 7-17.
Hawkins, an all-state standout with Atlantic and 2016 graduate, played his first three years of eligilbility at Northwest Missouri State, where he led the Bearcats to three national championship teams. He also became the program's all-time leading rebounder along with ranking second in school history in steals and third in scoring.
This past winter, Hawkins transferred to Creighton, where during his final season of eligibility averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He was a second-team all-Big East Conference honoree.