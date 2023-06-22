ATLANTIC – It took Atlantic just five innings to send Harlan home with the second one-sided loss between the two teams this season.
On this night, it was five runs in the fourth inning that broke this Hawkeye Ten Conference game wide open, and it was capped with Claire Pellett’s walk-off RBI single in the fifth that sealed an 11-1 win Thursday night in Atlantic.
Riley Wood struck out one and walked one, but it was a strong defense behind her that stopped the Cyclones from doing much offensive damage.
Ava Rush scored the only run the Trojans would really need, scooting home on Zoey Kirchhoff’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Harlan would answer back on a sacrifice grounder, but the Trojans bats got going starting in the second inning with a run, and then scoring progressively more as the game wore on.
In the end, it was Pellett’s double, followed by RBIs by Makenna Schroeder and Madison Huddleson to make it 10-1, setting up the final hit by Pellett in the fifth.
Coach Terry Hinzmann thought his team played well.
“The first time through the lineup, I thought we had difficulty timing pitches but we felt confident the second time we were going to catch up ... and we played pretty air-tight defense and had a good outing from Riley Wood,” said Hinzmann.
Atlantic is now 16-14 on the year, 11-4 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and will travel to East Marshall in LeGrand for a varsity game that is part of a team-bonding type experience.
The day-long trip, which will include a team meal and a movie in Altoona before making the final leg east of Marshalltown, was inspired by last year’s Iowa Class 3A regional final at Williamsburg, about 150 miles away.
“I got to thinking during the off-season that maybe practicing that during the season might be a good idea, so the younger girls ... know what goes on (with a long road trip),” said Hinzmann.