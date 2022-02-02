ATLANTIC – The idea for the Atlantic girls’ basketball team was to establish continuity and crank up the intensity early.
After a slow start, the Trojans finally kicked the offense into high gear, and once they got on a roll there was little Red Oak could do to stop the onslaught.
In the end, a different starting lineup didn’t matter as the Trojans rolled to a 37-15 halftime lead and cruised to a 75-38 win Tuesday night on Senior Night.
Three of the Trojan seniors – Aspen Niklasen, Malena Woodward and Kayla Garcia – got into the scorebook, and Chensia Narios just missed on a bucket but had an assist to get onto the stat sheet.
But it was Jada Jensen and Aubrey Guyer, the junior tandem all season long, that really stirred the offense. Jensen had multiple swipes-and-scores while Guyer had a strong presence in the paint to score 26 and 19 points, respectively.
“(Jada) responded to that and came out ... came out and played great defense and turned it into great offense,” she said. “Aubrey had a tremendous game and that might be her career high.
“Chensia got an assist and that sums things up for her, she cares about other people and it was great to see her get an assist on senior night.”
Paytn Harter, who like Jensen came off the bench, also was in double figures with 12.
Red Oak led early, 9-4, and the Trojans nursed an early 14-11 lead before going on a 23-4 run to close out the first half.
“That was the goal, to get some continuity going and we made some changes and we want to see the intensity get cranked up and boy did it,” said coach Dan Vargason. “We had a huge flurry where we got steal and layup, steal and layup ... we want to see that intensity and consistent effort for 32 minutes.”
The Trojans (8-11, 4-6 Hawkeye Ten Conference) travel Friday to Denison-Schleswig. It’ll be a rematch of the season opener vs. the Monarchs, who took a 44-31 win.
“That first one was a good game in a sense that it was close and competitive. Unfortunately we didn’t score a lot of points so hopefully, we’re better than we were in November.”