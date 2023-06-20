Missy (Worth) Goergen, who starred for the Atlantic softball team in the late 1980s and into the 1990s, is the newest member of the Atlantic Trojan Softball Hall Of Fame.
Goergen will be inducted prior to Thursday's Trojan softball game vs. Harlan at the Atlantic softball field.
The former Missy Worth was a member of the softball program from 1986-1990, and as a four-year starter won four letters, from 1987-1990. She played third base her freshman, sophomore and junior years, before coach Joel Simms moved her to the outfield in 1990.
As an outfielder, Worth earned all-state elite special mention, an all-class honor. (Iowa softball had just two classes at the time.) She was fourth-team all state, wherein just three outfielders got named to each team, and was first-team all-Hawkeye Eight Conference, first-team all-district in Iowa Class 2A and first team all-southwest Iowa. She led the Trojans in batting average, hits, RBIs, stolen bases and on-base average, and had zero errors.
As a third baseman, Worth was also adept, with first-team all-district in Class 2A and first-team all-Hawkeye Eight, plus all-state honorable mention in all classes. She led the team in triples and stolen bases, batting over .400, and much more.
Missy and her husband, Jeff Goergen, have two children, Mason and Kennedy, with both of them outstanding athletes for Atlantic, and Kennedy being part of two state tournament teams. She is a teacher instructional coach at Washington Elementary School in Atlantic.