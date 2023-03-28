ATLANTIC – It’s been a few years since the Atlantic girls’ golfers have made the trip to the state meet.
Coach Kathy Hobson and her team is looking to change that, and – along with a number of veterans – a bunch of freshmen could help pave the way.
The Trojans have one of the larger rosters in recent years, with 12 golfers seeking time on the links, double the number of last year, and it’s them that will be tasked with defending the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
They’ve had just a couple of outdoor practices, so the team is anxious to get outside and so is Hobson, to see what her team’s golfers can do in a 9-hole setting, as opposed to just hitting onto the fairway and working on stance and stroke.
Seniors Abby Smith and Lexi Noelck, along with junior Belle Berg, have the most varsity experience and best statistics. Berg had the best nine-hole low a year ago with a 44 and averaged 50.2 in nine-hole play; she also led in 18-hole action with a 96.5 average. Noelck had the best 18-hole low with a 94, and her nine-hole average was 52.2.
Junior Abby Muller aided the cause with a 57.5 nine-hole average, while Smith, who’ll be dual-sporting this spring (also track) added a 51.3 average. Both the seniors finished in the top 15 at the Hawkeye Ten meet, with Smith ninth and Noelck 15th.
“All four of our returning letterwinners finished strong (at the conference meet) so we’re looking to build on that,” said Hobson. “With the four of them, we’re looking for more consistency in their games and all four of them to be competitors in the conference at the end of the season.”
The six freshmen are Rylee Bengel, Nevaeh Fewson, Ryley Kuhns, Jaydin Nowatzke, Makenna Schroeder and Annie Tupper. Rounding out the roster are sophomores Emma Rose and McKenna Sonntag, who are newcomers and have had experience with the game.
Of the freshmen, Schroeder has the most experience and practiced some with the team as an eighth grader a year ago.
“She plays a little bit on her own anyway so some experience there,” said Hobson of Schroeder.
While winning the Hawkeye Ten championship, the Trojans will be seeking to improve upon an eighth-place finish at the Class 3A district meet.
“I would hope with four letterwinners back, by the end of the season we can be a contender again,” said Hobson, noting that Council Bluffs St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig will maybe be the top contenders, while Creston always seems to have some outstanding golfers as well. “I think around the conference, we’re going to have some pretty solid golfers on each of the teams. It’s just who’s going to be able to put together the strongest four scored (on a given night).
“Hopefully we’re contending. We want to be conference contenders and put together a solid team for regionals. I think we have kids who are capable of doing that, and our ultimate goal is to have Atlantic representation, either as a team or at least an individual or two.”
The Trojans open the season Thursday, April 6, by hosting Creston at Atlantic Golf & Country Club. From there, the schedule is packed with strong invitationals, including the Trojan Invitational, plus meets in Sioux City, Ames and West Des Moines (hosted by Valley).